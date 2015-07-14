Fest
German Fest Celebrates 35th Anniversary
The Big Gig may be over, but there are plenty of incrediblefestivals yet to come this summer in Milwaukee. One such jubilee is German Fest,a family friendly, fun-filled celebration of all things German that takes placeFriday, July 24 (3 p.m.-12.. more
Jul 14, 2015 8:12 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Milwaukee's 2015 Summer Festival and Street Party Guide
Start marking your calendars: Milwaukee’s summerfestival season is nearly upon us and it goes by fast. During the peak of summer,the city offers more outdoor events than even the most ardent festival-goer cankeep up with, so be sure to take not.. more
May 12, 2015 4:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 1 Comments
Open Assembly Seat on Milwaukee’s North Side
For the first time in 30 years, Rep. Annette “Polly” Williams will not be in the running to represent Milwaukee’s North Side. Instead, three Democratic challengers will be on the ballot—Milwaukee County Supervisor Elizabeth Coggs, more
Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Future of the Past: A Conservation Ethic for Architecture, Urbanism, and Historic Preservation (W.W. Norton), by Steven W. Semes
In The Future of the Past, Steven Semes persuasively argues for a particular aesthetic of preservation and construction. The University of Notre Dame architecture professor illustrates his call for harmony between old and new, for building ... more
Jul 19, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books