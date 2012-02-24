Figurative Prints
Once More Three Times: Staging a Monologue
I could’ve been really profoundly disgusted with another set of staged monologues. I guess that’s why I’m glad I didn’t think too much about it. There have been a great many staged monologues this past season. The Boulevard Theatre’s latest is t.. more
Feb 24, 2012 5:26 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Real Cowboys & Aliens?
<p> The plot for last year's movie Cowboys & Aliens (and the graphic novel from which it was adapted) didn't come from thin air. Stories of strange lights and airships in the sky over America proliferated during the 19th century, and the epis.. more
Jan 24, 2012 12:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Brewers avoid arbitration with Kottaras, Gomez, Parra
Three of the Brewers eight arbitration eligible players have recently signed one-year contracts.George Kottaras signed in mid-December. The terms of the contract have not become available. He will likely be the back-up catcher behind Jonathan Luc.. more
Jan 13, 2012 12:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Badgers' Rose Bowl uniforms
Adidas earlier announced that the Badgers would be wearing special uniforms for the Rose Bowl. Because they are the "away" team for the game, the Badgers will be wearing white jerseys.A jersey has been being sold at various outlets for the past 1.. more
Dec 30, 2011 6:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Juniper Tar Gives Away Two Albums
<p> Juniper Tar is gearing up for an eventful 2012. Next year the band will release <em>Since Before</em>, its latest collection of beautiful, triple-guitar-spiked Americana. In the meantime, though, the band is giving away downloads of its first .. more
Dec 20, 2011 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Figurative Prints
Conceptualism and Minimalism dominated the art world in the 1960s and '70s. In the '80s, however, artists returned to the figure, working expressively and expansively on mammoth canvasses. The Milwaukee Art Museum's Figurative Prints: 1980s... more
Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Badger women's hockey is spectacular
This season, the Wisconsin Badger women's hockey team is 19-1-0. They have just one loss - to rival Minnesota - and have not tied a game.They lost just twice last season and tied twice as well. But both the losses came in 2010. Their schedule .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports