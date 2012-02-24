RSS

Figurative Prints

I could’ve been really profoundly disgusted with another set of staged monologues. I guess that’s why I’m glad I didn’t think too much about it. There have been a great many staged monologues this past season. The Boulevard Theatre’s latest is t.. more

Feb 24, 2012 5:26 AM Theater

<p> The plot for last year's movie Cowboys &amp; Aliens (and the graphic novel from which it was adapted) didn't come from thin air. Stories of strange lights and airships in the sky over America proliferated during the 19th century, and the epis.. more

Jan 24, 2012 12:41 PM I Hate Hollywood

Three of the Brewers eight arbitration eligible players have recently signed one-year contracts.George Kottaras signed in mid-December. The terms of the contract have not become available. He will likely be the back-up catcher behind Jonathan Luc.. more

Jan 13, 2012 12:10 AM More Sports

Adidas earlier announced that the Badgers would be wearing special uniforms for the Rose Bowl. Because they are the "away" team for the game, the Badgers will be wearing white jerseys.A jersey has been being sold at various outlets for the past 1.. more

Dec 30, 2011 6:42 PM More Sports

blogimage7704.jpe

<p> Juniper Tar is gearing up for an eventful 2012. Next year the band will release <em>Since Before</em>, its latest collection of beautiful, triple-guitar-spiked Americana. In the meantime, though, the band is giving away downloads of its first .. more

Dec 20, 2011 4:00 PM On Music

blogimage7972.jpe

Conceptualism and Minimalism dominated the art world in the 1960s and '70s. In the '80s, however, artists returned to the figure, working expressively and expansively on mammoth canvasses. The Milwaukee Art Museum's Figurative Prints: 1980s... more

Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7854.jpe

Conceptualism and Minimalism dominated the art world in the 1960s and '70s. In the '80s, however, artists returned to the figure, working expressively and expansively on mammoth canvasses. The Milwaukee Art Museum's Figurative Prints: 1980s... more

Sep 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7814.jpe

Conceptualism and Minimalism dominated the art world in the 1960s and '70s. In the '80s, however, artists returned to the figure, working expressively and expansively on mammoth canvasses. The Milwaukee Art Museum's Figurative Prints: 1980s... more

Sep 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7751.jpe

Conceptualism and Minimalism dominated the art world in the 1960s and '70s. In the '80s, however, artists returned to the figure, working expressively and expansively on mammoth canvasses. The Milwaukee Art Museum's Figurative Prints: 1980s... more

Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7704.jpe

Conceptualism and Minimalism dominated the art world in the 1960s and '70s. In the '80s, however, artists returned to the figure, working expressively and expansively on mammoth canvasses. The Milwaukee Art Museum's Figurative Prints: 1980s... more

Aug 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7669.jpe

Conceptualism and Minimalism dominated the art world in the 1960s and '70s. In the '80s, however, artists returned to the figure, working expressively and expansively on mammoth canvasses. The Milwaukee Art Museum's Figurative Prints: 1980s... more

Aug 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

This season, the Wisconsin Badger women's hockey team is 19-1-0. They have just one loss - to rival Minnesota - and have not tied a game.They lost just twice last season and tied twice as well. But both the losses came in 2010. Their schedule .. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES