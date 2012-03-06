Filmmaker
Milwaukee Filmmaker Documents Jeffrey Dahmer's Impact
Milwaukee filmmaker Chris James Thompson's documentary Jeff explores the unsettling effect that Jeffrey Dahmer had on those around him. The medical examiner and a detective involved in the case, as well as one of Dahmer's neighbors... more
Mar 6, 2012 12:00 AM Daniel Gaitan Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Badger Men's Hockey takes Third in WCHA
After an absolutely awful few weeks of the season, the Badger men endedon a spectacular high note, beating McNaughton cup winners North DakotaSaturday. Derek Stepan scored two short-handed goals in one penaltykill (and had more than one chance .. more
Mar 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
"Sunset Scavenger"
Through the end of the month, the Paper Boat Boutique and Gallery hosts the wall-based art of San Francisco artist/photographer/filmmaker Bill Daniel. Included in this latest exhibition, “Sunset Scav,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 14, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee