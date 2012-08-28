RSS
Fine Dining
Capital Grille's Elegant Three-Course Lunch
The Capital Grille (310 W. Wisconsin Ave.), with its dark, high-end interior, is the ideal place for a power lunch. Prices tend to reflect the elegant atmosphere. However, there is one relatively... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Doyle: I'm Finishing My Term But There Won't Be a Third
Aug 17, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Carlos Mencia
The comedy elite holds an inherent grudge against any comedian who achieves breakthrough success a little too quickly and cleanly, but it reserves particular disdain for Carlos Mencia, who plays a 7 p.m. sh,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
