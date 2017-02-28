RSS

Fire And Police Commission

news1_police.jpg.jpe

“Since I’ve been living in Wisconsin I’ve gotten to a point where I’m always looking over my shoulder. There’s an anxiety when I go out and take a ride down the street." more

Feb 28, 2017 4:37 PM News Features 3 Comments

police-car-lights.jpg.jpe

“I am a firm believer in transparency and I say that generally videos should be released as soon as possible,” said civil rights attorney Jonathan Safran. more

Dec 13, 2016 4:40 PM News Features 5 Comments

bobdonovanmain.jpg.jpe

The draft of Ald. Bob Donovan’s Public Safety Action Plan, released two weeks after a Milwaukee police officer fatally shot Sylville Smith, has not yet had a public hearing and at least one influential Milwaukee Common Council member—Financ... more

Sep 6, 2016 4:42 PM News Features 2 Comments

redarrow.jpg.jpe

At a very frustrating meeting of last Thursday’s Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC), the family of Dontre Hamilton named the Milwaukee Police officer who fatally shot Hamilton in Red Arrow Park in April. more

Sep 24, 2014 3:31 AM News Features 3 Comments

bmrmwxkciaawddm.jpg.jpe

Last Thursday’s Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission meeting was adjourned when demonstrators showed up to demand the release of the name of the Milwaukee police more

Sep 11, 2014 9:19 PM Expresso 5 Comments

barrett.jpg.jpe

Jul 11, 2013 9:07 PM Daily Dose

police_car_night-1024x445.jpg.jpe

Although its mission is to grant Milwaukee residents oversight of the fire and police departments, the Fire and Police Commission (FPC) is coming under fire for its lack of public input—specifically, its limited public vetting of nominees t... more

Jan 29, 2013 10:37 PM News Features

blogimage9418.jpe

On the surface, the protagonist, Doctor Parnassus(Christopher Plummer), is an anachronist The Imaginarium of Doctor ,Film more

Jan 4, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES