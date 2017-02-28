Fire And Police Commission
ACLU Sues Over MPD’s Racially Biased Traffic Stop Policy
“Since I’ve been living in Wisconsin I’ve gotten to a point where I’m always looking over my shoulder. There’s an anxiety when I go out and take a ride down the street." more
Feb 28, 2017 4:37 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Questions Surround Release of Police Officer-Involved Death Videos
“I am a firm believer in transparency and I say that generally videos should be released as soon as possible,” said civil rights attorney Jonathan Safran. more
Dec 13, 2016 4:40 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Opposition Grows to City’s Public Safety Action Plan
The draft of Ald. Bob Donovan’s Public Safety Action Plan, released two weeks after a Milwaukee police officer fatally shot Sylville Smith, has not yet had a public hearing and at least one influential Milwaukee Common Council member—Financ... more
Sep 6, 2016 4:42 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
After Five Months of Silence, Dontre Hamilton’s Family Names MPD Officer in Red Arrow Park Shooting
At a very frustrating meeting of last Thursday’s Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC), the family of Dontre Hamilton named the Milwaukee Police officer who fatally shot Hamilton in Red Arrow Park in April. more
Sep 24, 2014 3:31 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Driving While Black in Milwaukee—The Victims Speak Out
Last Thursday’s Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission meeting was adjourned when demonstrators showed up to demand the release of the name of the Milwaukee police more
Sep 11, 2014 9:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission Slowly Opens Up to the Community
Jul 11, 2013 9:07 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Aldermen Call for More Public Input on Fire and Police Commission Nominees
Although its mission is to grant Milwaukee residents oversight of the fire and police departments, the Fire and Police Commission (FPC) is coming under fire for its lack of public input—specifically, its limited public vetting of nominees t... more
Jan 29, 2013 10:37 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
