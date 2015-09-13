RSS

First Stage Children&Rsquo;S The

matt cook.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Poet Laureate Matt Cook will not attempt to judge how dull you are. For that matter, the entire question of where Kenneth Koch’s kingdom of dullness is and why anyone would want to defend it appears to be sort of a tangential mat.. more

Sep 13, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

As my own fatherhood looms in the very near future, I’m beginning to become acquainted with the various responsibilities of being a parent. You want to give your kids opportunities without forcing them into any particular role. You want to give .. more

Mar 22, 2011 10:30 AM Theater

The First Stage Children’s Theatre approaches its 25th anniversary in 2012. One of the most impressive children’s theatre programs in the country, First Stage continues to impress with works that educate and challenge in a variety of ways. As on.. more

Mar 3, 2011 1:09 PM Theater

It’s difficult as it is to imagine the final years of the life of Julius Caeser. It’s difficult to imagine that, at any point in his last few years of life that he would’ve thought about some British guy writing a staged biography of those years.. more

Nov 16, 2010 10:38 PM Theater

In and amidst another respectably busy weekend for theatre openings, First Stage Children’s Theatre’s Improv comedy students will be performing throughout the mid-day this coming Saturday, Performances are free of charge to attend.  The free i.. more

Nov 15, 2010 10:09 AM Theater

The first official month of the season over and done with, the Milwaukee Theatre opens three shows in two days. Here's a look:On October 1stAt 8pm,Renaissance Theaterworksopens Reasons To Be Prettya look at the cultural obsession with a very.. more

Sep 30, 2010 9:23 PM Theater

The Theatre Communication Group’s Free Night Of Theatre offers potential theatergoers all over the country to see live performances. This year’s October 14th Free Night offers audiences a chance for those who wouldn’t normally spend money on loc.. more

Sep 26, 2010 3:41 PM Theater

Expensive projects to eradicate poverty in the Third World have come under scrutiny, though they seem to continue despite the criticism. In the PBS documentary “Good Fortune,” two views from the grass roots of Kenya add a measure of dimension to .. more

Sep 7, 2010 12:36 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage12039.jpe

Off the Wall Theatre kicks off its season Sept. 2 with a production of Charles Busch’s campy comedy Psycho Beach Party. Jeremy Welter directs the talented Liz Mistele and Dear Ruthie. A week later, the Sunset Playhouse goes in a less campy ... more

Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

Youngblood Theatre’s Spirits To Enforce opened last night to a near sell-out crowd. The Superhero/Shakespeare drama/comedy fusion piece was received quite well by the audience. Chicago playwright Mickle Maher’s script is easily one of the best I.. more

Apr 23, 2010 12:48 PM Theater

blogimage6643.jpe

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon has the admirable, Kurt Cobain-like trait of tirelessly endorsing music he loves, and he’s saved some of his highest praise for Milwaukee’s Collections of Colonies of Bees, which he’s called his favorite ba more

May 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6434.jpe

As part of its opening-week celebration, Boswell Books makes good on its promise to continue bring authors to Milwaukee for readings, as the old Schwartz Bookshop did, tonight playing host to Wisconsin author and Oprah favorite Jane Hamilto... more

May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6068.jpe

Though often dismissed outside of their tape-trading fan base, between tour dates college staples O.A.R. have learned how write some pretty catchy pop songs. “Shattered (Turn the Car Around),” the biggest hit off 2008’s All Sides, trumpe more

Apr 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6059.jpe

Next Act Theatre’s production of The Pavilion introduces two people at a high-school reunion, Peter and Kari, who were voted "Cutest Couple" some 20 years before. Kari is married to a somewhat dull, loving husband and Peter's trying to win ... more

Apr 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

When the barn is on fire, the bold will take action to douse the blaze, and the useless Viva la difference ,Left and Right more

Mar 18, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

Grotta & Co., a silk-screen studio run by Laura Goldstein, is located on the second fl Artful Home ,Art more

Mar 18, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

One has come to expect skilled acting, rich costuming and imaginative sets from First Stag The Neverending Story ,Theater more

Mar 10, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

Though the fight for equality continues, civil rights in the United States have changed gr Witness ,Theater more

Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES