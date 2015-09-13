First Stage Children&Rsquo;S The
Defend a Kingdom of Dullness with Matt Cook at Lynden Sculpture Garden
Milwaukee Poet Laureate Matt Cook will not attempt to judge how dull you are. For that matter, the entire question of where Kenneth Koch’s kingdom of dullness is and why anyone would want to defend it appears to be sort of a tangential mat.. more
Sep 13, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Info and Auditions For Kid's Summer Theatre Programs
As my own fatherhood looms in the very near future, I’m beginning to become acquainted with the various responsibilities of being a parent. You want to give your kids opportunities without forcing them into any particular role. You want to give .. more
Mar 22, 2011 10:30 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Classy Children's Theatre Fundraiser
The First Stage Children’s Theatre approaches its 25th anniversary in 2012. One of the most impressive children’s theatre programs in the country, First Stage continues to impress with works that educate and challenge in a variety of ways. As on.. more
Mar 3, 2011 1:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
High School Caeser
It’s difficult as it is to imagine the final years of the life of Julius Caeser. It’s difficult to imagine that, at any point in his last few years of life that he would’ve thought about some British guy writing a staged biography of those years.. more
Nov 16, 2010 10:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Organized Chaos On Saturday
In and amidst another respectably busy weekend for theatre openings, First Stage Children’s Theatre’s Improv comedy students will be performing throughout the mid-day this coming Saturday, Performances are free of charge to attend. The free i.. more
Nov 15, 2010 10:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
This Weekend: Fables And Social Commentary
The first official month of the season over and done with, the Milwaukee Theatre opens three shows in two days. Here's a look:On October 1stAt 8pm,Renaissance Theaterworksopens Reasons To Be Prettya look at the cultural obsession with a very.. more
Sep 30, 2010 9:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Free Milwaukee Rep, Milwaukee Chamber and First Stage Tickets
The Theatre Communication Group’s Free Night Of Theatre offers potential theatergoers all over the country to see live performances. This year’s October 14th Free Night offers audiences a chance for those who wouldn’t normally spend money on loc.. more
Sep 26, 2010 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Good Fortune?
Expensive projects to eradicate poverty in the Third World have come under scrutiny, though they seem to continue despite the criticism. In the PBS documentary “Good Fortune,” two views from the grass roots of Kenya add a measure of dimension to .. more
Sep 7, 2010 12:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Fall Theater Preview
Off the Wall Theatre kicks off its season Sept. 2 with a production of Charles Busch’s campy comedy Psycho Beach Party. Jeremy Welter directs the talented Liz Mistele and Dear Ruthie. A week later, the Sunset Playhouse goes in a less campy ... more
Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Fall Arts Guide
Spirits To Enforce Reviewed Part One: Accessibly Inaccessible
Youngblood Theatre’s Spirits To Enforce opened last night to a near sell-out crowd. The Superhero/Shakespeare drama/comedy fusion piece was received quite well by the audience. Chicago playwright Mickle Maher’s script is easily one of the best I.. more
Apr 23, 2010 12:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Collections of Colonies of Bees
Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon has the admirable, Kurt Cobain-like trait of tirelessly endorsing music he loves, and he’s saved some of his highest praise for Milwaukee’s Collections of Colonies of Bees, which he’s called his favorite ba more
May 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jane Hamilton
As part of its opening-week celebration, Boswell Books makes good on its promise to continue bring authors to Milwaukee for readings, as the old Schwartz Bookshop did, tonight playing host to Wisconsin author and Oprah favorite Jane Hamilto... more
May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
O.A.R.
Though often dismissed outside of their tape-trading fan base, between tour dates college staples O.A.R. have learned how write some pretty catchy pop songs. “Shattered (Turn the Car Around),” the biggest hit off 2008’s All Sides, trumpe more
Apr 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Pavillion
Next Act Theatre’s production of The Pavilion introduces two people at a high-school reunion, Peter and Kari, who were voted "Cutest Couple" some 20 years before. Kari is married to a somewhat dull, loving husband and Peter's trying to win ... more
Apr 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Interesting Rhetoric
When the barn is on fire, the bold will take action to douse the blaze, and the useless Viva la difference ,Left and Right more
Mar 18, 2009 12:00 AM Walter Piotrowski News Features 2 Comments
Cuffs and Collars
Grotta & Co., a silk-screen studio run by Laura Goldstein, is located on the second fl Artful Home ,Art more
Mar 18, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Imaginative Journey
One has come to expect skilled acting, rich costuming and imaginative sets from First Stag The Neverending Story ,Theater more
Mar 10, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Theater
Witnessing Racism
Though the fight for equality continues, civil rights in the United States have changed gr Witness ,Theater more
Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater