First Stage Children'S Theatre
Another Journey Into Seuss
First Stage Chilren's Theatre revisits SEUSSICAL--THE MUSICAL for the first time in a few years. And while I feel like almost any producion of the contemporary children's classic is going to pale in comparison to First Stage's last production w.. more
Sep 25, 2011 6:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
David Ives and Tom Stoppard--With Kids
As much respect as I have for First Stage Children's Theatre, I gained even a little bit more when I found out that they were going to be staging shorts programs featuring the work of Tom Stoppard and David Ives. Both playwrights are unflinchin.. more
May 8, 2011 1:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
First Stage Summer Sessions Open for Enrollment
The First Stage Theatre Academy has opened enrollment for its sum program for students in K5-12th grade. The program, which runs anywhere from $145-$595. Younger students have the option of half day morning or afternoon sessions. Older students .. more
Feb 24, 2011 12:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Light, Shadows, First Stage, Peter Pan and Wendy
To Keep Flying and To Never Land (Even When The Strings Behind the Magic Are Visible)There’s a silhouette in the distance—a skyline beneath simple lights acting as stars. As the show opens, Alison Mary Forbes and Todd Denning play parents to.. more
Oct 24, 2010 5:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Odds and Ends Open This Weekend
Modern, online ticketing with its instant look at the make-up of a theatre audience provides an opportunity to celebrate as seats fill-up for upcoming productions. As of this writing, the Alchemist Theatre’s October horror show is almost sold-out.. more
Oct 12, 2010 10:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Let’s Fill a Few Bowls With Meaning
Economic Economicrecovery, health-care reform, national security—you’d think Congress ,Sports more
Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
June 11 - June 17
Fat Maw Rooney w/ Euforquestra @ The Miramar Theatre, 9 p.m. Thoughthe re-emergenc The Renaissance ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Neko Case @ The Riverside Theater
Neko Case's voice is an instrument of such magnificent power that it's sometimes hard not The Tigers Have Spoken ,Concert Reviews more
Apr 27, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Milwaukee Iron vs. Iowa Barnstormers
Choked by debt, expenses and mediocre attendance, the country’s Arena Football League cancelled its 2009 season, but minor-league arena football lives on through the AF2 league, bringing a new football team to Milwaukee this season, the Mil... more
Mar 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Joanie 4 Jackie
In 1995, feminist filmmaker Miranda July innovatively conceptualized a new way of reaching and collaborating with women nationwide. She created a chain-letter video subscription, having women send in their low-quality DIY videos and in retu... more
Mar 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee