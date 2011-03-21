First Stage Children%Ufffds Thea
A Classic Look At Bullying Brought to the Stage
For all the attention its gotten lately, bullying has been around for a very, very long time. The recent string of suicides has brought attention to a problem that has been so common for so long that most people simply think of it as being a nat.. more
Mar 21, 2011 10:11 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Little Actresses Playing Little Women
First Stage is presenting the March sisters in March. Director John Maclay is putting together a production of the Allan Knee musical based on Louisa May Alcott’ Little Women this coming March as the First Stage Children’'s Theatre Academy Young.. more
Feb 28, 2011 11:26 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Admit it--Flies ARE Cute
In early March, Johnny Depp tries to make a reasonably anatomically accurate Chameleon look appealing in an upcoming animated film. One month prior to the release of that film, First Stage Childrens Theatre tackles a much more challenging task .. more
Feb 14, 2011 7:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Little Engine That Could Goes A Little Further
As someone destined to be a father of a little girl already looking remarkably cute on ultrasounds, it’s nice to know that First Stage Children’s Theatre is meeting with some degree of success on its First Steps shows. The First Steps programs a.. more
Feb 2, 2011 3:13 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Brewers vs. Diamondbacks
After a three-game home series earlier this week that saw the Milwaukee Brewers taking down the Pittsburgh Pirates like Barack Obama took down those real pirates a couple weeks back—sorry, we’re running out of analogies—the Milwaukee Bre more
Apr 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Knit Delicate w/ Cherry Cake
Although Cherry Cake was never poised for stardom like their Milwaukee peers from the 1980s the Violent Femmes or The BoDeans, they were popular on the East Side and included many of the city’s best rock musicians at one time or other. The ... more
Apr 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Tantalize Me
In 1965 Chuck Jones directed a swell animation short titled The Dot and the Line. The stor The Dot and the Line ,Art more
Apr 20, 2009 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
The Pavillion
Next Act Theatre’s production of The Pavilion introduces two people at a high-school reunion, Peter and Kari, who were voted "Cutest Couple" some 20 years before. Kari is married to a somewhat dull, loving husband and Peter's trying to win ... more
Apr 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee