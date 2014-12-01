RSS
First Stage Milwaukee
First Stage Brilliantly Brings ‘Rudolph’ to Life
First Stage celebrates the 50th anniversary of the beloved stop-motion TV special Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer with a musical retelling that’s fun and inspiring for all ages. more
Dec 1, 2014 6:43 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
First Stage’s ‘To The Promised Land’
Ruth, an African-American student at Milwaukee’s Fourth Street School, grieving her brother’s murder by police during the city’s battles for open housing, has gone truant. Forced back to school, she is assigned to give more
Jan 16, 2013 2:22 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Twelve Days - A Milwaukee Christmas
The latest First Stage production tells the little known story of howa Milwaukee native d and ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 24, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 4 Comments
