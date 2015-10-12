First Steps
First Stage's Spookley
It’s always a pleasure being able to go and review a show with my daughter Amalia. As she is only in the shadow of a half a decade old, there aren’t that many opportunities to bring her to the theater. Thankfully, First Stage has a series of k.. more
Oct 12, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
First Steps at First Stage
First Stage fosters themes of friendship and cooperation with a cozy, little contemporary musical adaptation of Goldilocks and the Three Bears. more
Feb 3, 2015 10:28 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Little Engine That Could Goes A Little Further
As someone destined to be a father of a little girl already looking remarkably cute on ultrasounds, it’s nice to know that First Stage Children’s Theatre is meeting with some degree of success on its First Steps shows. The First Steps programs a.. more
Feb 2, 2011 3:13 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Survival of the Dead
At the peak of last decade’s zombie revival, George Romero returned to his Night of the Living Dead franchise for 2005’s Land of the Dead , which he followed with two quick, lower-budget sequels: 2007’s Diary of the more
Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Knit Delicate w/ Cherry Cake
Although Cherry Cake was never poised for stardom like their Milwaukee peers from the 1980s the Violent Femmes or The BoDeans, they were popular on the East Side and included many of the city’s best rock musicians at one time or other. The ... more
Apr 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee