First Steps

Paul Ruffolo Photography

It’s always a pleasure being able to go and review a show with my daughter Amalia. As she is only in the shadow of a half a decade old, there aren’t that many opportunities to bring her to the theater. Thankfully, First Stage has a series of k.. more

Oct 12, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

First Stage fosters themes of friendship and cooperation with a cozy, little contemporary musical adaptation of Goldilocks and the Three Bears. more

Feb 3, 2015 10:28 PM Theater

As someone destined to be a father of a little girl already looking remarkably cute on ultrasounds, it’s nice to know that First Stage Children’s Theatre is meeting with some degree of success on its First Steps shows. The First Steps programs a.. more

Feb 2, 2011 3:13 AM Theater

At the peak of last decade’s zombie revival, George Romero returned to his Night of the Living Dead franchise for 2005’s Land of the Dead , which he followed with two quick, lower-budget sequels: 2007’s Diary of the more

Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Although Cherry Cake was never poised for stardom like their Milwaukee peers from the 1980s the Violent Femmes or The BoDeans, they were popular on the East Side and included many of the city’s best rock musicians at one time or other. The ... more

Apr 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

