Fish Fries

Milwaukee’s Travelling Beer Garden Tour Extended
Milwaukee County Parks haslistened to us beer lovers and has extended its Traveling Beer Garden tourschedule through the first week of September.The tour, which began back inJune, is slated to make its next stop at Falk Park (2013 W. Rawson Ave.. more
Aug 11, 2014 3:20 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
An Irish Pub with Something Extra
While noted as an Irish pub, Taylor and Dunn’s Public House has a versatile menu serving a variety of tastes.Located at the junction of Highway 57 and Donges Bay Road just south of Mequon Road, Taylor and Dunn’s has been a favorite spot in ... more
Dec 4, 2013 12:04 AM Steve Spice Dining Preview
