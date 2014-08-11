RSS

Fish Fries

Milwaukee County Parks haslistened to us beer lovers and has extended its Traveling Beer Garden tourschedule through the first week of September.The tour, which began back inJune, is slated to make its next stop at Falk Park (2013 W. Rawson Ave.. more

Aug 11, 2014 3:20 PM Around MKE

dining1.jpg.jpe

While noted as an Irish pub, Taylor and Dunn’s Public House has a versatile menu serving a variety of tastes.Located at the junction of Highway 57 and Donges Bay Road just south of Mequon Road, Taylor and Dunn’s has been a favorite spot in ... more

Dec 4, 2013 12:04 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES