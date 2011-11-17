Flick
Mission Impossible '88
Anything that ever found an audience will receive a second and probably even a third act. “Mission Impossible,” a clever TV show from the spy-mad \'60s, was the inspiration for the big budget Tom Cruise movies of the \'90s and the \'00s. In b.. more
Nov 17, 2011 1:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Laura Dern's Bedtime Story
The children\'s story “In the Small, Small Pond” may seem a million miles from David Lynch\'s Blue Velvet, but they share one thing: Laura Dern. Dern narrates the animated short with evident delight. Maybe it would have been a bedtime story .. more
Nov 17, 2011 1:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Looking For Belle and Beast
Oconomowoc’s Theatre On Main will be staging a production of Beauty & the Beast Junior this coming February and they’re looking to cast it this month. This would be the stage adaptation of the musical based on the animated feature from the ear.. more
Nov 16, 2011 8:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Caddy Shack (9/11)
Friday night Fish Fry has never seemed like such a good idea when youmix in a free outdoor movie! Even better are the great Point beerspecials! Catch the Fish Fry and a Flick on Friday, September 11 when theoutdoor movie is Caddy Shack! Che... more
Sep 11, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content 1 Comments
The Wizard of Oz with the Dark Side of the Moon (9/4)
Friday night Fish Fry has never seemed like such a good idea when youmix in a free outdoor movie! Even better are the great Point beerspecials! Catch the Fish Fry and a Flick on Friday, September 4 when theoutdoor movie is The Wizard of Oz ... more
Sep 4, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Fish Fry & a Flick (8/14)
Friday night Fish Fry has never seemed like such a good idea when you mix in a free outdoor movie! Even better are the great Point beer specials! Catch the Fish Fry and a Flick on Friday, August 14 when the outdoor movie is Pulp Fiction! Ch... more
Aug 14, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions