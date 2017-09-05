RSS

Florentine Opera

Local performing arts groups and community organizations are filling the gap, providing arts-related education for students in schools where budgets for arts education have been slashed. more

Sep 5, 2017 4:54 PM News Features

PrideFest goes big, while several more Milwaukee outdoor events and concert series kick off their 2017 seasons. more

Jun 6, 2017 1:58 PM This Week in Milwaukee

The creative versatility of the Florentine Opera’s programming is a living testament to opera as a living art form. Opening this season with the world premiere of Robert Aldridge’s Sister Carrie, they will close 2016-2017 with the ever-popu... more

Apr 18, 2017 1:36 PM A&E Feature

The Florentine Opera’s production of Don Giovanni was a rousing tribute to one of Mozart’s most sophisticated operas. Creative staging intrigued the audience from the outset as mummified maidens c,Classical Music and Dance more

Mar 21, 2017 2:02 PM Classical Music

The Florentine Opera restages its successful 2006 production of Mozart’s classic Don Giovanni at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, March 17 and 19. more

Mar 7, 2017 2:21 PM A&E Feature

On display through April 29, “Melodies and Memories: 200 Years of Milwaukee Music” tells the story of Milwaukee music. more

Jan 17, 2017 3:48 PM Music Feature

Die Fledermaus, Johann Strauss II’s signature operetta, captures that lilting flavor of late-19th-century Vienna as a gracious, aristocratic paradise of waltzes and champagne. The Florentine Opera presents the piece May 13 and 15 at Uihlein... more

May 3, 2016 2:35 PM A&E Feature

With a stellar trio of performers, so superbly balanced, American composer Jake Heggie’s Three Decembers—as presented by the Florentine Opera—was prevented from falling into the more maudlin plateau of its story line. more

Mar 15, 2016 2:01 PM Classical Music

The Florentine Opera’s upcoming revue, “Vienna, City of My Dreams,” offers a nostalgic musical journey featuring a quartet of Florentine Studio Artists: Leroy Y. Davis, Thomas Leighton, Katherine Fili and Ariana Douglas; Feb. 12-14 at th... more

Feb 9, 2016 3:10 PM Classical Music

The lively Boston-based ensemble Rumbarroco gave a rousing concert Saturday evening at the Zelazo Center at UW-Milwaukee, part of the Early Music Now series. Titled “Fiesta: A Hispanic Heritage Celebration,” the program featured music in... more

Oct 20, 2015 8:37 PM Classical Music

The Florentine Opera’s season opener, Madama Butterfly, seemed something of a mixed bag at first. The first act lacked luster, but act two came as a revelation with standout performances from Alyson Cambridge in the title role, and Mark Wal... more

Oct 20, 2015 8:34 PM Classical Music

Maritime's latest album for Dangerbird Records, Magnetic Bodies/Maps of Bones , is set for release next month, and today the group previewed their latest single from the record, "Roaming Empire." It's the kind of bittersweet little guitar-pop song.. more

Sep 10, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

The Florentine Opera kicks off its summer season with an outdoor fundraiser called “Pasta & Puccini,” featuring standards from the mellifluous operas of Giacomo Puccini and sure-to-please favorites along with drinks and dinner al fresco. more

Jun 9, 2015 8:23 PM Classical Music

Under the direction of Bill Florescu and the snappy conducting of Florentine favorite Joseph Rescigno, the Florentine Opera’s performance of Elixir of Love was one of the most satisfying operatic evenings in quite some time. more

May 12, 2015 7:51 PM Classical Music

Florentine Opera performs Donizetti’s Elixir of Love at the Marcus Center’s Uihlein Hall, and Philomusica Quartet concludes its season at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. more

May 5, 2015 8:42 PM Classical Music

Photo by Kathy Wittman

Revisiting Elmer Gantry, the Florentine Opera’s award-winning 2010 production, proved an enlightening experience in a refreshingly renovated presentation. Overall, it was a rousing success for the Florentine Opera. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:13 PM Classical Music

This coming March, Acacia Theatre will be staging a production of Barbara Field’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations. Acacia is looking to stage the adaptation this coming January.Auditions will be held on Saturday, Jan. 3 between.. more

Dec 9, 2014 1:00 PM Theater

Mitchell Park Conservatory

On Friday, Oct. 31, check out the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.) for Ghosts Under Glass, a not-too-spooky night of trick-or-treating, face painting, costume contests and crafts. This Domes fundraiser is only $8 for adults and $5 for you.. more

Oct 31, 2014 4:49 PM Around MKE

Photo by Kathy Wittman

In its exhilarating production of Richard Wagner’s first successful opera, the Florentine Opera brought excitement to a work often overlooked in comparison with his later achievements. The Flying Dutchman does not have the mellifluous cont... more

Oct 28, 2014 9:55 PM Classical Music

The Florentine Opera’s season opener promises an adventurous, refreshingly engaging experience with an early Wagnerian work, quite a contrast from the later more

Oct 15, 2014 1:18 PM A&E Feature

