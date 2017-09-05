Florentine Opera
Milwaukee Arts Groups Fill the Gap in Arts Education
Local performing arts groups and community organizations are filling the gap, providing arts-related education for students in schools where budgets for arts education have been slashed. more
Sep 5, 2017 4:54 PM John Schneider News Features
This Week in Milwaukee: June 8-14, 2017
PrideFest goes big, while several more Milwaukee outdoor events and concert series kick off their 2017 seasons. more
Jun 6, 2017 1:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Mayhem and Merriment at Florentine Opera’s ‘Barber of Seville’
The creative versatility of the Florentine Opera’s programming is a living testament to opera as a living art form. Opening this season with the world premiere of Robert Aldridge’s Sister Carrie, they will close 2016-2017 with the ever-popu... more
Apr 18, 2017 1:36 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Florentine Opera Stages a Rousing 'Don Giovanni'
The Florentine Opera’s production of Don Giovanni was a rousing tribute to one of Mozart’s most sophisticated operas. Creative staging intrigued the audience from the outset as mummified maidens c,Classical Music and Dance more
Mar 21, 2017 2:02 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
'Don Giovanni' Returns!
The Florentine Opera restages its successful 2006 production of Mozart’s classic Don Giovanni at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, March 17 and 19. more
Mar 7, 2017 2:21 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
The Milwaukee County Historical Society Explores Two Centuries of Milwaukee Music
On display through April 29, “Melodies and Memories: 200 Years of Milwaukee Music” tells the story of Milwaukee music. more
Jan 17, 2017 3:48 PM David Luhrssen Music Feature
The Deathless Charm of ‘Die Fledermaus’
Die Fledermaus, Johann Strauss II’s signature operetta, captures that lilting flavor of late-19th-century Vienna as a gracious, aristocratic paradise of waltzes and champagne. The Florentine Opera presents the piece May 13 and 15 at Uihlein... more
May 3, 2016 2:35 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Florentine Opera’s Milwaukee Premiere of ‘Three Decembers’
With a stellar trio of performers, so superbly balanced, American composer Jake Heggie’s Three Decembers—as presented by the Florentine Opera—was prevented from falling into the more maudlin plateau of its story line. more
Mar 15, 2016 2:01 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
Dreams of Old Vienna
The Florentine Opera’s upcoming revue, “Vienna, City of My Dreams,” offers a nostalgic musical journey featuring a quartet of Florentine Studio Artists: Leroy Y. Davis, Thomas Leighton, Katherine Fili and Ariana Douglas; Feb. 12-14 at th... more
Feb 9, 2016 3:10 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Early Music Now’s Latin Fiesta
The lively Boston-based ensemble Rumbarroco gave a rousing concert Saturday evening at the Zelazo Center at UW-Milwaukee, part of the Early Music Now series. Titled “Fiesta: A Hispanic Heritage Celebration,” the program featured music in... more
Oct 20, 2015 8:37 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Powerful, Moving ‘Madama Butterfly’
The Florentine Opera’s season opener, Madama Butterfly, seemed something of a mixed bag at first. The first act lacked luster, but act two came as a revelation with standout performances from Alyson Cambridge in the title role, and Mark Wal... more
Oct 20, 2015 8:34 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
Stream Maritime's Reassuring New Single, "Roaming Empire"
Maritime's latest album for Dangerbird Records, Magnetic Bodies/Maps of Bones , is set for release next month, and today the group previewed their latest single from the record, "Roaming Empire." It's the kind of bittersweet little guitar-pop song.. more
Sep 10, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Classical Happening: Florentine Opera
The Florentine Opera kicks off its summer season with an outdoor fundraiser called “Pasta & Puccini,” featuring standards from the mellifluous operas of Giacomo Puccini and sure-to-please favorites along with drinks and dinner al fresco. more
Jun 9, 2015 8:23 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Savoring the ‘Elixir’
Under the direction of Bill Florescu and the snappy conducting of Florentine favorite Joseph Rescigno, the Florentine Opera’s performance of Elixir of Love was one of the most satisfying operatic evenings in quite some time. more
May 12, 2015 7:51 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
Florentine Opera’s ‘Elixir of Love’
Florentine Opera performs Donizetti’s Elixir of Love at the Marcus Center’s Uihlein Hall, and Philomusica Quartet concludes its season at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. more
May 5, 2015 8:42 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
‘Elmer Gantry’ Redux
Revisiting Elmer Gantry, the Florentine Opera’s award-winning 2010 production, proved an enlightening experience in a refreshingly renovated presentation. Overall, it was a rousing success for the Florentine Opera. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:13 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
Acacia Auditions for Great Expectations in January
This coming March, Acacia Theatre will be staging a production of Barbara Field’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations. Acacia is looking to stage the adaptation this coming January.Auditions will be held on Saturday, Jan. 3 between.. more
Dec 9, 2014 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Tonight's Halloween Events in Milwaukee
On Friday, Oct. 31, check out the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.) for Ghosts Under Glass, a not-too-spooky night of trick-or-treating, face painting, costume contests and crafts. This Domes fundraiser is only $8 for adults and $5 for you.. more
Oct 31, 2014 4:49 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Florentine Opera hits the High Notes
In its exhilarating production of Richard Wagner’s first successful opera, the Florentine Opera brought excitement to a work often overlooked in comparison with his later achievements. The Flying Dutchman does not have the mellifluous cont... more
Oct 28, 2014 9:55 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
The Florentine Opera’s ‘Flying Dutchman’
The Florentine Opera’s season opener promises an adventurous, refreshingly engaging experience with an early Wagnerian work, quite a contrast from the later more
Oct 15, 2014 1:18 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature