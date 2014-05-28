RSS

Florentine

classical.jpg.jpe

In the small, high-ceilinged Florentine studio in Riverwest, a kind of chapel for opera, the audience sits within arm’s reach of the singers whose resonant voices penetrate more

May 28, 2014 2:43 AM Classical Music

blogimage6130.jpe

The answer might be obvious when comparing convenience, affordability and maintenance. It’s when you get into the environmental impacts where things aren’t very clear-cut. Here is a brief comparison: Real Trees Since most.. more

Dec 3, 2010 5:43 PM Health & Wellness

blogimage6130.jpe

The Magic Flute concerns a remarkably innocent little instrument that charms all who liste The Magic Flute ,A&E Feature more

Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature 4 Comments

blogimage891.jpe

The Florentine Opera Company continues its production of Salome tonight with a 7:30 produ Salome ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 15, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES