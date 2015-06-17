Florida Georgia Line
2015 Summerfest Guide
Here's our day-by-day rundown of Summerfest's 2015 lineup, from The Rolling Stones to Neil Young. more
Jun 17, 2015 12:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff Summerfest Guide
And The First Marcus Amphitheater Headliner of 2015 Is...
And the first Marcus Amphitheater headliner of 2015 is… a country act. Florida Georgia Line will anchor the amphitheater on Summerfest’s opening day Wednesday, June 24, as part of their Anything Goes Tour with supporting acts Thomas Rhett and Fran.. more
Nov 6, 2014 11:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Particle w/ Roster McCabe
For a laid-back jam band, Particle seems to be in an endless state of flux, constantly bringing in, and then losing, new members. Their 2006 album, the hip-hop-influenced Transformations Live for the People, heralded the arrival of more
May 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee