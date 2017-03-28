RSS

Flute

laetitiasadier.jpg.jpe

On Find Me Finding You, the first full-length from Laetitia Sadier’s third real group, the Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble tries to deflect comparisons to her previous two groups, Monade and the Space Age-adoring, colorful drink-inspiring, ... more

Mar 28, 2017 1:50 PM Album Reviews

jethrotullalbum.jpg.jpe

Another lavishly packaged Jethro Tull reissue has arrived, this time it’s their best LP ever, their second album, Stand Up (1969). The reissue comes in a hard cover book with photos, extensive band-member recollections and New Music Express... more

Dec 27, 2016 1:11 PM Album Reviews

photo-full.jpg.jpe

Considered the poet laureate of the Harlem Renaissance, Langston Hughes drew on jazz and blues for rhyme, rhythm and words. His poetry is easily adapted for music and jazz guitarist Ken Hatfield heard the grooves more

Jan 24, 2013 1:02 AM Album Reviews

blogimage3082.jpe

“Theflute is another trick in the bag for us,” Nathan says. “It leaves Voodoo Magic, ,Local Music more

Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage93.jpe

“It was shocking to see that kind of a change so quickly,”Beans & Barley Abominations ,Cover Story more

Nov 28, 2007 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage76.jpe

The Miramar Theatre, 8 p.m. Over the Rhine, the long-running husband and wifeduo How do I book a cruise? ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 22, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES