Foals
You Can't Stop Foals From Stage Diving
The hard-working British rock band Foals spends a lot of time on the road. They like it that way. Speaking of which, Foals co-headline The Rave with Silversun Pickups on Friday, May 6, with Joywave opening the show. more
May 3, 2016 4:06 PM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Phoenix and Artic Monkeys Will Headline FM 102.1's Big Snow Show(s)
FM 102.1's annual Big Snow Show at the Rave will become a two-night event this year, with an internationally minded lineup featuring headliners from France, England and Sweden. France bliss-pop stars Phoenix, fresh from headline billing at the Coa.. more
Sep 30, 2013 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
For Foals, the Third Time’s the Charm
Edwin Congreave says that Foals recent third album, Holy Fire, was easily the least stressful and smoothest album the group has made. “This album, we made it in London,” the keyboardist says. “We were living kind of at home more
May 14, 2013 4:56 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Foals @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Wearing a Wu-Tang Clan T-shirt so stretched that the original owner could only have been Rick Ross, Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis and his guitar-mate Jimmy Smith ripped through freaked-out solos, conducting a frenetic rave Monday night ... more
Apr 26, 2011 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Sub Pop is Kind of Killing it Lately
After launching the year with Beach House’s personal-best Teen Dream, then following it up with adored niche records from Ben Sollee and Daniel Martin Moore, Dum Dum Girls and The Ruby Suns, Sub Pop Records continues its strong 2010 with a trio of.. more
May 14, 2010 6:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
