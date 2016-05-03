RSS

Foals

musicgateway_foals.jpg.jpe

The hard-working British rock band Foals spends a lot of time on the road. They like it that way. Speaking of which, Foals co-headline The Rave with Silversun Pickups on Friday, May 6, with Joywave opening the show. more

May 3, 2016 4:06 PM Music Feature

phoenix the band.jpg.jpe

FM 102.1's annual Big Snow Show at the Rave will become a two-night event this year, with an internationally minded lineup featuring headliners from France, England and Sweden. France bliss-pop stars Phoenix, fresh from headline billing at the Coa.. more

Sep 30, 2013 2:00 PM On Music

musicgateway_foals.jpg.jpe

Edwin Congreave says that Foals recent third album, Holy Fire, was easily the least stressful and smoothest album the group has made. “This album, we made it in London,” the keyboardist says. “We were living kind of at home more

May 14, 2013 4:56 PM Music Feature

blogimage14632.jpe

Wearing a Wu-Tang Clan T-shirt so stretched that the original owner could only have been Rick Ross, Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis and his guitar-mate Jimmy Smith ripped through freaked-out solos, conducting a frenetic rave Monday night ... more

Apr 26, 2011 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage5334.jpe

After launching the year with Beach House’s personal-best Teen Dream, then following it up with adored niche records from Ben Sollee and Daniel Martin Moore, Dum Dum Girls and The Ruby Suns, Sub Pop Records continues its strong 2010 with a trio of.. more

May 14, 2010 6:51 PM On Music

blogimage9582.jpe

“They told me I had five minutes beforeit was going to be broadcast,” Nitti recalls. “I wanted to call everyone I knewand tell them my song was going to be on the radio, but I was at Chuck E.Cheese with my daughter, so I didn&rsquo,Local more

Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage5334.jpe

The Paul Collins Beat—an American group once known simply as The Beat until the Brit Ribbon of Gold ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 29, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES