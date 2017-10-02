Folk
Angel Olsen Had Attitude to Spare at the Pabst Theater
Angel Olsen’s return to the Pabst Theater was a magnificent upgrade from her last show at the venue at year ago. more
Oct 2, 2017 12:51 PM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
The Coffee House Celebrates 50 Years of Milwaukee Folk
Over the last half century, the Milwaukee music venue, The Coffee House, has hosted acoustic musicians from all over the country. more
May 16, 2017 3:37 PM Evan Thomas Casey Music Feature 2 Comments
Chris Haise Fine-Tunes His Folky Debut, ‘Your Ugly Friends’
A Milwaukee open-mic staple, Chris Haise credits trial and error for his efficiently folky debut EP. more
Feb 28, 2017 3:58 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Hello Death Push Back Against Institutional Racism on "Tin House"
Jan 20, 2017 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Derek Pritzl and the Gamble’s Wednesday Night Tradition
Each week, songwriter Derek Pritzl anchors an open mic at District 14 Brewery and Pub in Bay View. more
Nov 8, 2016 3:46 PM Blaine Schultz Local Music
Amos Lee Pays Tribute to Past and Present
Amos Lee considers Spirit, his sixth studio album, a tribute to his late mentor. more
Oct 25, 2016 3:55 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
Joan Baez Does One for the Innocence Project
Folk legend Joan Baez reflects on her long history of activism. more
Oct 18, 2016 4:13 PM Dave Gil de Rubio Music Feature
New Boyz Club Take Aim At Oppression on ‘G l O r Y g L o R y’
The personal and the political intersect on New Boyz Club’s rousing debut EP. more
Sep 27, 2016 3:09 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Ugly Brothers Perform with Spirit
Although winter’s grip casts a long shadow over Ugly Brothers’ debut full-length, it can’t suppress the band’s sense of joy. more
Aug 9, 2016 3:54 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Twin Brother’s Sean Raasch Takes a Solo Detour
It’s been about a half year since Milwaukee's Twin Brother played their last show—not an especiallylong time for most acts, but a veritable eternity for a group that has spentthe last three years gigging relentlessly. There’s good reason for t.. more
Jul 12, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Devil Met Contention Look to the Past
Milwaukee’s Devil Met Contention find connections between the struggles of yesteryear and those of today on their evocative new album. more
Jul 5, 2016 3:47 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Kirk McFarlin is Looking To Find His Way Back
Years after cutting his teeth in the Milwaukee alternative scene, songwriter Kirk McFarlin is looking to reintroduce himself. more
Jun 28, 2016 4:34 PM Colton Dunham Music Feature
Angel Olsen w/ Scott Tuma @ The Pabst Theater
Showmanship is beside the point when you have a voice like Angel Olsen's. more
Jun 17, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
M. Ward Embraces Slowness
“I have to write about 10 pretty bad songs before there’s one song that is worth keeping around,” Ward says. more
Jun 14, 2016 4:28 PM Daniel Agacki Music Feature
Iron & Wine’s Sam Beam Branches Out with Jesca Hoop
With songwriter Jesca Hoop, Sam Beam realized his long-held dream of recording an old-fashioned duets record. more
Jun 7, 2016 3:55 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Casual Vocals Keep Things Upbeat on ‘You Are I Am We Are’
Casual Vocals’ Colleen Webb tackles the excitement and anxieties of impending parenthood on her latest record. more
May 31, 2016 4:02 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Music of Tom Waits @ The Coffee House
An eclectic trio of Milwaukee folk acts paid tribute to Tom Waits at a spirited fundraiser at The Coffee House. more
May 9, 2016 10:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Antler House Lay It On The Line
After a folky debut, Antler House’s new album “Across the Waves” captures the trio’s wilder, louder side. more
Apr 26, 2016 4:22 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Stream Paladino's Bluegrassy EP "Bellows"
Though it’s never been known for the genre,Milwaukee has always hosted bluegrass in all of its many forms, from purist,string-band bluegrass, to rowdy, punked-out bluegrass and jammy,Deadhead-minded bluegrass. It shows how versatile the genre.. more
Apr 15, 2016 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Ani DiFranco w/ Chastity Brown @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Ani DiFranco indulged her political side at a passionate show at Turner Hall Ballroom Friday night. more
Apr 11, 2016 10:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews