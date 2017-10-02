RSS

Folk

angel.widea.jpg

Angel Olsen’s return to the Pabst Theater was a magnificent upgrade from her last show at the venue at year ago. more

Oct 2, 2017 12:51 PM Concert Reviews

coffeehouse.jpg.jpe

Over the last half century, the Milwaukee music venue, The Coffee House, has hosted acoustic musicians from all over the country. more

May 16, 2017 3:37 PM Music Feature 2 Comments

localmusic_chrishaines.jpg.jpe

A Milwaukee open-mic staple, Chris Haise credits trial and error for his efficiently folky debut EP. more

Feb 28, 2017 3:58 PM Local Music

hello death pic.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/hellodeathmusic

Jan 20, 2017 3:00 PM On Music

localmusic_derekpritzle.jpg.jpe

Each week, songwriter Derek Pritzl anchors an open mic at District 14 Brewery and Pub in Bay View. more

Nov 8, 2016 3:46 PM Local Music

musicgateway_amoslee_bymichaellavine.jpg.jpe

Amos Lee considers Spirit, his sixth studio album, a tribute to his late mentor. more

Oct 25, 2016 3:55 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_joanbaez_byjosephsinnott.jpg.jpe

Folk legend Joan Baez reflects on her long history of activism. more

Oct 18, 2016 4:13 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_newboyzclub.jpg.jpe

The personal and the political intersect on New Boyz Club’s rousing debut EP. more

Sep 27, 2016 3:09 PM Music Feature

uglybrothers.jpg.jpe

Photo by Jessi Paetzke

Although winter’s grip casts a long shadow over Ugly Brothers’ debut full-length, it can’t suppress the band’s sense of joy. more

Aug 9, 2016 3:54 PM Music Feature

twin brother.jpg.jpe

It’s been about a half year since Milwaukee's Twin Brother played their last show—not an especiallylong time for most acts, but a veritable eternity for a group that has spentthe last three years gigging relentlessly. There’s good reason for t.. more

Jul 12, 2016 7:00 PM On Music

devilmetcontention.jpg.jpe

Photo by Jessica Kaminski

Milwaukee’s Devil Met Contention find connections between the struggles of yesteryear and those of today on their evocative new album. more

Jul 5, 2016 3:47 PM Local Music

kirkmcfarlin.jpg.jpe

Years after cutting his teeth in the Milwaukee alternative scene, songwriter Kirk McFarlin is looking to reintroduce himself. more

Jun 28, 2016 4:34 PM Music Feature

angel olsen.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Alex Walzak

Showmanship is beside the point when you have a voice like Angel Olsen's. more

Jun 17, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

musicgateway_mward.jpg.jpe

“I have to write about 10 pretty bad songs before there’s one song that is worth keeping around,” Ward says. more

Jun 14, 2016 4:28 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_sambeam_(bycraigkief).jpg.jpe

Photo by Craig Kief

With songwriter Jesca Hoop, Sam Beam realized his long-held dream of recording an old-fashioned duets record. more

Jun 7, 2016 3:55 PM Music Feature

localmusic_casualvoices_(bycjfoeckler).jpg.jpe

Casual Vocals’ Colleen Webb tackles the excitement and anxieties of impending parenthood on her latest record. more

May 31, 2016 4:02 PM Local Music

tom_waits.jpg.jpe

An eclectic trio of Milwaukee folk acts paid tribute to Tom Waits at a spirited fundraiser at The Coffee House. more

May 9, 2016 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

localmusicantlerhouse.jpg.jpe

After a folky debut, Antler House’s new album “Across the Waves” captures the trio’s wilder, louder side. more

Apr 26, 2016 4:22 PM Local Music

paladino.jpg.jpe

Though it’s never been known for the genre,Milwaukee has always hosted bluegrass in all of its many forms, from purist,string-band bluegrass, to rowdy, punked-out bluegrass and jammy,Deadhead-minded bluegrass. It shows how versatile the genre.. more

Apr 15, 2016 5:00 PM On Music

ani.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Adam Miszewski

Ani DiFranco indulged her political side at a passionate show at Turner Hall Ballroom Friday night. more

Apr 11, 2016 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES