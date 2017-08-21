RSS

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals will headline thefourth Rock the Green sustainability festival, held on September 9 from 2-11p.m. at Reed Street Yards. The band has received gold and platinumcertifications overseas for their eclectic mix.. more

Aug 21, 2017 4:08 PM Around MKE

“Life Lived Large,” through June 30 at Tory Folliard Gallery in the Third Ward, features a feast of paintings and sculptures by Wisconsin's Lon Michels, who arrived June 2, supported by a pre-exhibition documentary film detailing his sear more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

A quartet of talented men arrives for three exhibitions at Tory Folliard Gallery this fall. The exhibitions, opening Sept. 9, include Wisconsin artists Mark Brautigam and Peter Barrickman, St. Louis' Mark Horton and New York's James Benjami... more

Aug 31, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Summer officially started June 21, though the gray skies would seem to say otherwise. Despite the unpredictable weather, Tory Folliard Gallery's biennial exhibition “Summer in Wisconsin” is guaranteed to bring vibrant warmth, color and c... more

Jun 29, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

On Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. Tom Uttech arrives at Tory Folliard Gallery to kick off his eighth solo exhibition there, “Tom Uttech: Boreal Conversations.” The exhibit features the artist’s signature oil and linen canvases. Uttech’s solitar more

Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

