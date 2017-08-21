Folliard Gallery
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals Headline Rock the Green
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals will headline thefourth Rock the Green sustainability festival, held on September 9 from 2-11p.m. at Reed Street Yards. The band has received gold and platinumcertifications overseas for their eclectic mix.. more
Aug 21, 2017 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Around MKE
Michels Living 'Large' at Folliard Gallery
“Life Lived Large,” through June 30 at Tory Folliard Gallery in the Third Ward, features a feast of paintings and sculptures by Wisconsin's Lon Michels, who arrived June 2, supported by a pre-exhibition documentary film detailing his sear more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Folliard Gallery Gears Up for Fall Art Season
A quartet of talented men arrives for three exhibitions at Tory Folliard Gallery this fall. The exhibitions, opening Sept. 9, include Wisconsin artists Mark Brautigam and Peter Barrickman, St. Louis' Mark Horton and New York's James Benjami... more
Aug 31, 2011 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Folliard Gallery Welcomes 'Summer in Wisconsin'
Summer officially started June 21, though the gray skies would seem to say otherwise. Despite the unpredictable weather, Tory Folliard Gallery's biennial exhibition “Summer in Wisconsin” is guaranteed to bring vibrant warmth, color and c... more
Jun 29, 2011 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Tom Uttech Returns to Folliard Gallery
On Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. Tom Uttech arrives at Tory Folliard Gallery to kick off his eighth solo exhibition there, “Tom Uttech: Boreal Conversations.” The exhibit features the artist’s signature oil and linen canvases. Uttech’s solitar more
Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts