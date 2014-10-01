Food Network
Chef Irvine’s Cooking Challenge
Everyone loves to watch a good cooking challenge, though most often we only get to enjoy the action on a TV screen. Well Milwaukeeans, here is your chance to watch an incredible chef take the stage in person. Robert Irvine, host of The Food... more
Oct 1, 2014 1:50 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Barefoot Contessa and the Art of the Cookbook
Though most people know Ina Garten as the contented, reassuringly soft-spoken host of the Food Network’s long-running “Barefoot Contessa,” she considers her television gig secondary to her true career as a cookbook... more
Oct 30, 2012 12:55 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Ted Allen: Cooking for the Sake of Cooking
Ted Allen doesn't write about food as much as he used to. The Food Network personality began his career as a restaurant critic and food writer for Chicago and Esquire magazines—he continues to contribute to the latter on occasion... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Food Network at Miller Park
The upscale concession-food trend hasn't hit Miller Park as hard as other baseball stadiums, some of which now offer options like Caesar salads, panini sandwiches and even sushi, but this season Brewers fans burned out on hot dogs and nacho... more
Mar 29, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
What to Eat?
Grunt. “Man hungry.” Grunt, grunt. “Man need food.” Without the Cool Hand Luke, ,Eat/Drink more
Jul 31, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview