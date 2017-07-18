Forest Whitaker
Clint Eastwood: Jazz Aficionado
Director-actor Clint Eastwood is best remembered for tough guy roles, but some of his best films echoed his love of jazz. more
Jul 18, 2017 11:57 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
The ‘Arrival’ of the Aliens
Arrival, starring Amy Adams as a linguistics expert, concerns the abrupt appearance of 12 alien “shells” in widely scattered places around the world. It’s not a perfect film but it’s an interesting one, thoughtful on a subject that seldo... more
Nov 22, 2016 1:57 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Dope
Dope might be described as an urban, coming-of-age film for the post-hip hop generation. The tagline for the film is, “It’s hard out here for a geek.” Breezily paced, Dope opens with an omniscient narrator (Forest Whitaker) who advises u... more
Jun 30, 2015 8:44 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
'Mysteries of the Unseen World'
The fascinating National Geographic documentary, 'Mysteries of the Unseen World,' explores the idea that we are surrounded by things unseen. more
May 7, 2015 5:40 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Ernest & Celestine
Nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 2014 Oscars, Ernest & Celestine is a Franco-Belgian production featuring an international cast including Forest Whitaker, Paul Giamatti and the late Lauren Bacall. more
Home Movies/Out on Digital: July 17
Forest Whitaker is commanding as the furtive giant Angel Sanchez, a deeply disturbed man who seeks help from Tommy Carter (Anthony Mackie). A smooth-talking, bestselling life coach, proffering truths along with New Age jive, Tommy has rewri... more
Jul 17, 2014 6:01 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Home Movies/Out on Digital: July 3
Nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 2014 Oscars, Ernest & Celestine is drawn in spare lines, pale colors and luminous shadows. It’s a children’s story about the enmity between mice and bears, and how one daring child mouse steps acro... more
Bob Dylan’s Tribute Concert
In 1992, Bob Dylanwas in one of his periodic creative slumps as a recording artist, and his liveshows were already getting shaky. Perhaps the admiring musical cast assembledthat year to mark the 30th anniversary of his firs.. more
Mar 11, 2014 3:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Out of the Furnace out on DVD
As usual,Christian Bale loses himself entirely in his role. In Out of the Furnace (out on Blu-ray and DVD), Bale plays Russell, ablue-collar man who usually keeps a level head, whether working with a weldingtorch at the .. more
Out of the Furnace
Russell (Christian Bale) usually keeps a level head, whether working with a welding torch at the steel mill, caring for his dying dad or trying to talk sense to his irresponsible kid brother, Rodney (Casey Affleck). Even when he’s sent to p... more
Dec 1, 2013 6:15 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Nov. 27
This contemporary adaptation of Langston Hughes’ play follows the lessons learned by street-wise Baltimore teen Langston (Jacob Latimore). When his single mom (Jennifer Hudson) takes Langston to New York City to spend the holidays with his ... more
Nov 27, 2013 12:35 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Repo Men
For a price, any organ in your body can be replaced. But it can also be repossessed. Repo Men stars Jude Law and Forest Whitaker. To get your chance to get into the advanced screening of this movie (Tuesday, March 16 at the Majestic at 7:30... more
Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Film Clips
The Last King of Scotland
“Inspired by real people and events,” The Last King of Scotland (2005) should not be confused with an accurate chronicle of Idi Amin’s reign in Uganda. But the political thriller (out now on Blu-ray) about a naïve young Scott, a recent medical s.. more
Mar 11, 2010 2:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
