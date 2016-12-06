Forever
Mercy Isle: Undying Fire
Milwaukee metal’s power couple—bassist Chad Novell (Fibonacci Sequence) and his wife, vocalist Kassandra Novell (Orphonic Orchestra)—will no doubt make some noise beyond Wisconsin and even U.S. borders with Undying Fire, Mercy Isle’s full-l... more
Dec 6, 2016 2:33 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Francesca and the 440 Hum: Forever
Forever, the third album by Milwaukee folkie Francesc, rings with a generally more positive, even slyer, frame of mind than her previous Lucky One. It is carried confidently by Francesca and her mostly two-man acoustic band, the 440 Hum. more
Oct 6, 2015 6:39 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Learning the Dance
When you think of the Milwaukee Ballet,visions of sugarplum fairies probably dance though The Nutcracker ,A&E Feature more
Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM Jenna Kashou A&E Feature
How Drake Became the Biggest Upstart Rapper Since Snoop Dogg
The roster of guests is about as subtle as the air horns that blare throughout the song: Kanye West, Lil Wayne andwait for itEminem, making a rare appearance outside his usual Aftermath circle. The star, though, is the top-billed performer, Drake,.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music