RSS

Forever

mercyisleundyingfire.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee metal’s power couple—bassist Chad Novell (Fibonacci Sequence) and his wife, vocalist Kassandra Novell (Orphonic Orchestra)—will no doubt make some noise beyond Wisconsin and even U.S. borders with Undying Fire, Mercy Isle’s full-l... more

Dec 6, 2016 2:33 PM Album Reviews

albumreviewfrancesca.jpg.jpe

Forever, the third album by Milwaukee folkie Francesc, rings with a generally more positive, even slyer, frame of mind than her previous Lucky One. It is carried confidently by Francesca and her mostly two-man acoustic band, the 440 Hum. more

Oct 6, 2015 6:39 PM Album Reviews

blogimage4391.jpe

When you think of the Milwaukee Ballet,visions of sugarplum fairies probably dance though The Nutcracker ,A&E Feature more

Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage4391.jpe

The roster of guests is about as subtle as the air horns that blare throughout the song: Kanye West, Lil Wayne andwait for itEminem, making a rare appearance outside his usual Aftermath circle. The star, though, is the top-billed performer, Drake,.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES