RSS
Form & Fly
Megafaun Wings It
Megafaun is on the unglamorous end of one of music's most romanticized origin stories. In 2006, singer-songwriter... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Megafaun's Grand Statement
Since he reinvented himself as everybody's cool uncle by touring with Sonic Youth in the early '90s, Neil Young has always been in style. His big guitars and all-American bad voice have remained a constant influence, inspiring both the flanneled a.. more
Jul 22, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Robert Randolph and the Family Band
Pedal-steel guitar master Robert Randolph and his Family Band come to the Pabst Theater to Colorblind ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!