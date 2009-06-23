Form And Meaning In Design
"Dissent? Nah." Indie Rock's Troubling Herd Mentality
Now I'm not saying I dislike the Dirty Projectors' lauded new album Bitte Orca. But I will say that halfway through the album, the group's chirping, incessant backing singers hit a note so shrill that I literally ripped off my headphones on impuls.. more
Jun 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Intersections: Form and Meaning in Design
"New Intersections: Form and Meaning in Design," the current exhibit in the Brooks Stevens Gallery at MIAD is, as it intends to be, completely fun and very provocative. Broadly covering six differ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Meaningful Object
"New Intersections: Form and Meaning in Design," the current exhibit in the Brooks Stevens Gallery at MIAD is, as it intends to be, completely fun and very provocative. As consumer,Art more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Mollie Boutell-Butler Visual Arts 7 Comments