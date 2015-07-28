Forward: A Survey Of Wisconsin A
Milwaukee’s Terrence James Coffman at Charles Allis
After winning the grand prize in the Charles Allis Museum’s 2014 “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now” Terrence James Coffman’s work will be featured at the museum in a solo show, “Recent Works By Terrence Coffman,” July 31-Oct. 11... more
Jul 28, 2015 6:09 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
National Bobblehead Hall of Fame in Milwaukee
Milwaukee may become home to the world’s largest collectionof bobbleheads! Co-founders of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, CEO Phil Sklarand President Brad Novak, announced their intention to establish a physical bobbleheadmuseu.. more
Nov 19, 2014 7:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Eric & Magill's "In This Light" LP is the Duo's Most Uplifting Yet
As Eric & Magill, former Camden bandmates and long-distance friends Eric Osterman and Ryan Weber have recorded several albums and EPs worth of lovely, bittersweet indie-pop, much of which plays like one last great weekend with a departing college .. more
Nov 12, 2014 11:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Brenner Brewing Co. and ‘The Milwaukee Bucket List’
BrennerBrewing Co., Walker’s Point burgeoning microbrewery, will host Barbara Ali’slaunch party for her new book TheMilwaukee Bucket List: 101 Real Milwaukee Adventures at 706 S. Fifth St. Friday,Nov. 7 from 7-9 p.m.Savor a delicious brew wh.. more
Nov 4, 2014 7:55 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Black Sheep’s Villains Sinister Soiree
This Friday, Oct. 31, Black Sheep invites Milwaukeeans tothe Walker’s Point neighborhood for its everything-villain Halloween party. Dressas your favorite sinister character and enjoy three biting new cocktails in thesinfully decorated bar. No .. more
Oct 30, 2014 7:10 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Oktoberfest at Polonez
Oktoberfest has distinctlyGerman (especially Bavarian) origins, but here in Milwaukee, it easily becomesan international celebration. This year, Milwaukee’s onlyPolish restaurant, Polonez (4016 S. Packard Ave.), reaches out to their Germann.. more
Sep 5, 2014 6:07 PM David Luhrssen Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our Fall Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE’s weekly half hourof opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we offer one of our favoriteannual traditions: our fall concert preview. Typically autumn is the mostconcert-rich time of the year in Milwauk.. more
Sep 4, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now
The Charles Allis Art Museum’s “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now,” on display through May 19, provides artists with an opportunity to exhibit in a prestigious museum. Changes to this year’s format include the acceptance of more
May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
