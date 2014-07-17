Foxtrot
Planned Parenthood Wins a Big Victory in State Court
Jul 17, 2014 5:43 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Pretty Ricky Phontaine
One might assume that a Milwaukee rapper who calls himself a Martian with the soul of a hippie would be an East Side alternative MC with aspirations of being on a label like Def Jux or Rhymesayers. That Pretty Ricky Phontaine fits better wi... more
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 4 Comments
Interview: Illuminating Rohlfs' World @ The MAM
Curator Joseph Cunningham, from the American Decorative Arts 1900 Foundation, and Adjunct Assistant Curator for the Milwaukee Art Museum, Sarah Fayen, cooperated with The Chipstone Foundation to organize and plan "The Artistic Furniture of Char.. more
Jun 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
“What You Get Is Incredible Rip-Offs”
The Republicans learned to channel their anti-government sentiment during the reign of Ge The Wrecking Crew: How Conservatives Rule ,News Features more
Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Roger Bybee News Features
Keep Dollars in Milwaukee
Thank you, thank you for reporting on the importance of buying locally (“Shop Smart& BeadStyle ,Letters more
Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features 1 Comments
Wilco, "The World’s Most Exciting Live Rock Band"?
As Wilco's Tuesday night Milwaukee concert at The Rave approaches, the city has been flooded in hype about the group's live show. A print advertisement deems the group, via the London Sunday Telegraph, "the world's most exciting live rock band," a.. more
Oct 8, 2007 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music