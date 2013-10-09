RSS

Fractured Days

brief candles newhouse ep.jpg.jpe

Though they've got nothing on genre standard bearers My Bloody Valentine in this regard, Milwaukee's go-to shoegaze band Brief Candles know a thing or two about taking their time. The group made fans wait a whole five years between their debut LP .. more

Oct 9, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

blogimage15784.jpe

Brief Candles singer Kevin Dixon opens the song “Skylark” on the band's new Fractured Days LP with an admission. “I spent way too long to write this song,” he sings, “I didn't know how long it'd take.” For anybody who has followed ... more

Aug 17, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage9608.jpe

Rarely does a major art exhibition invite viewers to “please touch” the items on display. But accessibility plays a significant role in the recently opened exhibit titled “Green Furniture Design” at the Milwaukee Art Museum. This t more

Jan 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES