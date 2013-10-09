Fractured Days
Stream Brief Candles' 'Newhouse' EP Ahead of This Weekend's Release Show
Though they've got nothing on genre standard bearers My Bloody Valentine in this regard, Milwaukee's go-to shoegaze band Brief Candles know a thing or two about taking their time. The group made fans wait a whole five years between their debut LP .. more
Oct 9, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Brief Candles' Long-Awaited Follow-Up
Brief Candles singer Kevin Dixon opens the song “Skylark” on the band's new Fractured Days LP with an admission. “I spent way too long to write this song,” he sings, “I didn't know how long it'd take.” For anybody who has followed ... more
Aug 17, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Green Furniture Design
Rarely does a major art exhibition invite viewers to “please touch” the items on display. But accessibility plays a significant role in the recently opened exhibit titled “Green Furniture Design” at the Milwaukee Art Museum. This t more
Jan 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee