The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa includes this production of A Doll’s House, directed by Deanna Strasse, as part of its “Season of Women." Set in the second half of the 19th century, the play ... more

Mar 28, 2017 3:55 PM Theater

  I rarely (if ever) have the opportunity to see five shows in as many days. I’m nearing the end of doing just that. The interesting thing about it is that of those five showsthree of them are opening nights, which must be some kind of person.. more

Jul 13, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

An Irishman and Englishman and an American walk onto a set . . . And Pink Banana Theatre will put them there. They’re just looking or the right people to play them as they present Frank McGuinness’ political drama Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me. The.. more

May 7, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

The prizes include $1,000 cash and other prizes.%uFFFD Saturday, october 18th, 4am - 4pm Hosted by Rip Tide Seafood Bar and Grill 649 E. Erie Street, Milwaukee Advance Registration Day of Event Re,Traveling Shepherd more

Oct 7, 2008 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

   Why did the chicken cross the road? What do you get when you cross a llama wi Plato and a Platypus Walk Into a Bar ,Books more

Sep 8, 2008 12:00 AM Books

