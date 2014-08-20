RSS
Frank Miller
Film Clips: Aug. 20
A promising 17-year-old classical musician, Mia (Chloe Grace Moretz), endures a terrible automobile accident involving her entire family. As she lies in a coma, Mia sees the disappointing outcome of her romance with more
The Spirit on DVD
Will Eisner is ranked with the eminent stylists of 20th century comics. The comic industry’s annual awards are called the Eisners in his honor. His most influential cartoon may have been a post-World War II series called The Spirit, a dark story .. more
Apr 14, 2009
