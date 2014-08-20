RSS

Frank Miller

A promising 17-year-old classical musician, Mia (Chloe Grace Moretz), endures a terrible automobile accident involving her entire family. As she lies in a coma, Mia sees the disappointing outcome of her romance with more

Aug 20, 2014 12:04 PM Film Clips

Will Eisner is ranked with the eminent stylists of 20th century comics. The comic industry’s annual awards are called the Eisners in his honor. His most influential cartoon may have been a post-World War II series called The Spirit, a dark story .. more

Apr 14, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

SOCIAL UPDATES