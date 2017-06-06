Franklin D. Roosevelt
National Right-wing Groups are Directing Our State Legislature Again
Another attack on our democracy is swirling around the state capitol these days and that is a bill promoted by the right-wing, corporate-funded national group, ALEC, to add Wisconsin to the group of states calling for a constitutional conve... more
Jun 6, 2017 5:06 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 5 Comments
Why? Explaining the Holocaust (W.W. Norton), by Peter Hayes
More than 70 years later, people are still asking why? As a particularly striking example of the human capacity for evil, the Holocaust continues to demand answers despite the library of books already dedicated to the subject. In Why? Expla... more
Apr 11, 2017 2:21 PM David Luhrssen Books
Writing About Milwaukee’s Past
During the Great Depression, Franklin D. Roosevelt established a program that paid writers to write. Much of their work was devoted to guide books for each state and a projected series of guides to big cities. The state books were completed... more
May 10, 2016 1:55 PM David Luhrssen Books
He Fought to Illuminate the World
The Jewish Museum Milwaukee displays “Arthur Szyk: The Art of Illumination” through May 15. more
Feb 9, 2016 1:56 PM David Luhrssen Visual Arts
The Mantle of Command: FDR at War, 1941-1942 (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), by Nigel Hamilton
Reviewing Franklin D. Roosevelt’s record as wartime president, historians often cite his moral vision, his skillful politicking leading into the war or his ability to inspire the American people. Nigel Hamilton examines FDR’s record from a... more
May 22, 2014 1:59 AM David Luhrssen Books
FDR’s Fight Continues
Sixty-nine years after the death of Franklin D. Roosevelt, he remains one of America’s most influential and respected presidents. While leading the country through the Great Depression, the New Deal and World War II, Roosevelt remained a st... more
May 22, 2014 1:35 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Young Mr. Roosevelt: FDR’s Introduction to War, Politics, and Life (Da Capo), by Stanley Weintraub
Franklin D. Roosevelt could have lived an undemanding life flitting from cocktail party to country club and tending to an upstate New York estate already old when the U.S. was young. Instead, he committed himself to politics with mission. A... more
Feb 9, 2014 6:46 PM David Luhrssen Books
Hyde Park on Hudson
Margaret “Daisy” Suckley’s branch of the family had slipped into genteel poverty in the shadow of their more prominent relatives. Then one day, the quiet monotony of her existence is broken by a phone call from more
Jan 9, 2013 12:28 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Putting America to Work
Byandlarge, historians have credited President Franklin D. Roosevelt and hisNew Deal for The Forgotten Man. ,Books more
Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books