Franklin D. Roosevelt

news1_budget.jpg.jpe

Another attack on our democracy is swirling around the state capitol these days and that is a bill promoted by the right-wing, corporate-funded national group, ALEC, to add Wisconsin to the group of states calling for a constitutional conve... more

Jun 6, 2017 5:06 PM Expresso 5 Comments

whybook.jpg.jpe

More than 70 years later, people are still asking why? As a particularly striking example of the human capacity for evil, the Holocaust continues to demand answers despite the library of books already dedicated to the subject. In Why? Expla... more

Apr 11, 2017 2:21 PM Books

bookreview_milwaukeeinthe30s.jpg.jpe

During the Great Depression, Franklin D. Roosevelt established a program that paid writers to write. Much of their work was devoted to guide books for each state and a projected series of guides to big cities. The state books were completed... more

May 10, 2016 1:55 PM Books

artreview_jewishmuseum_1.jpg.jpe

The Jewish Museum Milwaukee displays “Arthur Szyk: The Art of Illumination” through May 15. more

Feb 9, 2016 1:56 PM Visual Arts

Reviewing Franklin D. Roosevelt’s record as wartime president, historians often cite his moral vision, his skillful politicking leading into the war or his ability to inspire the American people. Nigel Hamilton examines FDR’s record from a... more

May 22, 2014 1:59 AM Books

bookpre.jpg.jpe

Sixty-nine years after the death of Franklin D. Roosevelt, he remains one of America’s most influential and respected presidents. While leading the country through the Great Depression, the New Deal and World War II, Roosevelt remained a st... more

May 22, 2014 1:35 AM Books

Franklin D. Roosevelt could have lived an undemanding life flitting from cocktail party to country club and tending to an upstate New York estate already old when the U.S. was young. Instead, he committed himself to politics with mission. A... more

Feb 9, 2014 6:46 PM Books

filmrev.jpg.jpe

Margaret “Daisy” Suckley’s branch of the family had slipped into genteel poverty in the shadow of their more prominent relatives. Then one day, the quiet monotony of her existence is broken by a phone call from more

Jan 9, 2013 12:28 AM Film Reviews

blogimage1124.jpe

Byandlarge, historians have credited President Franklin D. Roosevelt and hisNew Deal for The Forgotten Man. ,Books more

Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Books

