Free Food
Brewers To Give Fans $10 Worth of Freebies Through August
Brewers fans haven't had much to celebrate during this miserable, injury-plagued, scandal-clouded season, but at least the team feels their pain. That's why at all 12 of the home games in August, the team is giving each fan a $10 voucher for food,.. more
Jul 29, 2013 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Miller Time Pub and Grill Overhauls Its Menu, Throws a Burger-Themed Block Party Thursday
Miller Time Pub is re-branding itself. The bar, which has sat on 509 W. Wisconsin Avenue since 2001, will now be called the Miller Time Pub and Grill, and will feature an expanded menu that emphasizes craft burgers (17 of them) and beer pairings. .. more
May 14, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Bucks vs. Bulls
The Milwaukee Bucks may be fighting the Chicago Bulls for a playoff spot at the end of the year, but right now the excitement stems from the emerging battle for supremacy between the clubs' young stars. Lightning-quick Bucks guard Brandon J... more
Jan 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Buying a Sexy Gift for Someone? Proceed with Caution
If you have your heartset on this type of gift, stick with items that you and your partne WantLaura to answer your questions in SEXpress? Send them to ,SEXPress more
Dec 17, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Driving back from St. Louis
LOVE that were getting a Cards radio feed all the way up to Rockford, but we can't believe that we are missing this game! more
May 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Oktoberfest
Milwaukee’s celebrates Oktoberfest in Heidelberg Park, right by the Bavarian Inn in Glendale, kicks off its three-weekend run this evening at 5 p.m. Brace yourself for as much polka, beer and heavy fo,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee