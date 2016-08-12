Free Theater
Heaven’s Gate and Hell’s Flames: Free at Evangel Assembly
The opening tagline on the announcement reads: "Eternity is a long time! Do you know where you will be spending it?" So I'm guessing there's no intermission?All joking aside, every now and then I get wind of a show that's solidly outside th..
Aug 12, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ganymede’s Free All-Women Romeo and Juliet
"For never was a story of more woe than this of Madeline and her Andrea." (Or words to that effect.)It's recently been announced that this coming September, The Ganymede Ensemble will be staging a free outdoor production of Shakespeare's R..
Jul 21, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lions and Tigers and Zombies!
Broadminded, an all-female local sketch-comedy troupe with a knack for taking every-day situations and drawing them out to absurdist extremes, takes on some especially sensational subject matter in its latest program, Lions and Tigers
Nov 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Case for Change on the East Side
Let's face it: State Sen. Jeff Plale has been wrong on just about every issue that moderate and progressive voters in his district care about. The pro-corporate Democrat consistently votes against the best interests of the residents of his ...
Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 6 Comments