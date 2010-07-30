Freedomworks
Dick Armey’s FreedomWorks Endorses Ron Johnson
So Dick Armey’s FreedomWorks has found a “champion of freedom” in Republican Senate candidate Ron Johnson. FreedomWorks PAC will support the Johnson campaign by leading numerous Get Out The Vote (GOTV) efforts, including direct mailings.. more
Jul 30, 2010 6:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Read the Mob's Marching Orders
In this week’s Expresso, we wrote about the Dick Armey-orchestrated mob that tried to shout down Congressman Steve Kagen earlier this week in Appleton. Kagen isn’t alone—FreedomWorks is targeting Democrats in swing districts in an effort to derail.. more
Aug 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
