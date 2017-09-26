RSS

Freespace

borgwardbyjosephvitucci.widea.jpg

The loss of several prominent Milwaukee all-ages venues has scene regulars asking what it will take for a DIY venue to survive in this city. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Local Music

It’s not easy being an underage musician in Milwaukee. WebsterX remembers whenhe was under 21 trying to book shows here. It was doable, the rapper says, but it tooka lot of extra time, energy and deal making to land those gigs. “I don’t wantany.. more

Sep 14, 2017 4:23 PM On Music

blogimage13831.jpe

Cheap Trick isn’t the only band doing a multiple-night residency in Milwaukee this month. The local acid-rock trio The Danglers celebrates 13 years of fusing metal, punk, jazz and classical music with a three-night residency at the more

Feb 11, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES