Jack’s American Pub
The owners of Jack’s American Pub (1323 E. Brady St.) have radically transformed the interior of this two-level club (once home to Crisp) at the beating heart of Brady Street. An inviting rectangular bar at the center of the room adds cozin... more
Sep 11, 2013 12:20 AM John Schneider Dining Preview
Glendale's Spot for Gourmet Sandwiches
“Comfort food doesn't have to be unhealthy” is the motto at Dr. Dawg (6969 N. Port Washington Road), located in Glendale Market. This fast-food gourmet sandwich restaurant, with indoor and outdoor seating, goes out of its way to be invent more
Jun 21, 2012 12:00 AM Danielle Stevens Dining Preview
Miller Park's Ever-Expanding Menu
Old standbys like hot dogs, soft pretzels and peanuts aren't going anywhere, but every year Miller Park's food vendors expand their menus to keep up with changing tastes and culinary trends. “So many fans cook their own hot dogs and brats. more
Apr 26, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview