Fuel Cafã©

Fuel Café’s new Walker’s Point location, co-owner Scott Johnson says, “is all the things that we kind of wished Fuel could be as we got older." more

Mar 28, 2017 3:02 PM Eat/Drink

Mar 28, 2017 2:45 PM Dining Out

Nearly three years ago, restaurant veterans Scott Johnson and Leslie Montemurro—along with new partner Kristyn St. Denis—opened BelAir Cantina at the corner of Humboldt Avenue and Water Street. Johnson and Montemurro also own Balzac, Hi Hat... more

Jul 17, 2013 12:11 AM Dining Preview

