Fun. Will Headline the Marcus Amphitheater June 27
Fun. will return to Summerfest this year, but this time they'll be playing a much bigger stage. The Grammy-grabbing pomp-rockers will headline the Marcus Amphitheater on Thursday, June 27 as part of their summer "Most Nights" tour, the festival an.. more
Mar 11, 2013 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Leaving behind the indie-rock outfit The Format proved to be a smart career move for singer Nate Ruess, whose ironically punctuated new band Fun. has become... more
Jun 29, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fun. Will Headline the Miller Lite Oasis
Though it's maybe not quite a major coup, booking big acts on its main stage is kind of what the festival is supposed
May 17, 2012 5:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
