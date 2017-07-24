Fundraiser
the cheel Celebrates Anniversary by Raising Funds for Nepal Earthquake Victims
Instead of hosting a traditional anniversary party to celebrate three years in business, Thiensville restaurant the cheel will raise funds for victims of the 2015 earthquakes in Nepal on Saturday, July 29 at their first “cheel-abration.".. more
Jul 24, 2017 7:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Crowd Got Fed at Radio Milwaukee's Annual SoundBites Fundraiser
As a music writer I’m used to being spoiled withfree tickets to concerts, festivals and other events that I’d happily shell outmy own money for. No event makes me feel more pampered, though, thatRadio Milwaukee’s annual SoundBites fundraiser, a.. more
Feb 10, 2017 5:11 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Outskirts Theatre Co. Fundraiser
Outskirts Theatre Co. has been around since 2012. Since then they’ve staged a pretty respectable series of shows: RENT, Dog Sees God, Rabbit Hole, And Baby Makes Three . This past month, they staged an original piece based on Alice In Wonderland ... more
Jun 29, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Two Tolan One-Acts: A Fundraiser for All-In Productions
Peter Tolan wanted to be a playwright. The story goes like this: Tolan was one half of a stage comedy team that aspired towards the kind of comic fluidity of Nichols and May. After a single performance, an agent approached Tolan and told him.. more
May 16, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Friday the 13th Fest in Riverwest
The Milwaukee Paranormal Conference will be manifesting a fundraiser next Friday, May 13. It’s a variety show that will be coming to the Riverwest Public House Cooperative. Doors open on the Friday the 13th Fest at 8:00 p.m. In addition to horropu.. more
May 8, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Speakeasy Murders at Sunset This Weekend
It’s a speakeasy in Chicago in the ’20s, but it’s also a theatre in Elm Grove this coming weekend. It’ll be at the Sunset, but it’ll start after sunset as it starts at 7:30 p.m. (Sunset is at 5:01 p.m. on Saturday at Sunset. That's when the su.. more
Jan 25, 2016 7:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Book to Prisoners Fundraiser
Ex-Prisoners Organizing will be hosting a poetry read to raise funds for the Wisconsin Books to Prisoners and LGBT Books to Prisoners. The project is exactly what the title states it is. Last year, they sent thousands of books to prisoners.. more
Jan 9, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Summit Players Shakespeare Fundraiser
The Summit Players will be performing Shakespeare in Wisconsin State Parks again this coming summer. As traveling and performing Shakespeare isn’t exactly free, the group will be looking to do some fundraising this month as they host a Line .. more
Jan 8, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Blockbuster: A Tale of Unsung Heroes
Early next month, Divine Savior Holy Angels High School presents a special dinner theater show. Blockbuster: A Tale of Unsung Heroes is a superhero-inspired show. From the official announcement: “ Expect crime, hero-ing, crazy people dress.. more
Dec 29, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mystery Fundraiser for Charles Allis This Weekend
The Charles Allis Art Museum isn’t really a boat. Everyone is to arrive in the dining room at 5:00 p.m., but the show actually starts at 3:00 p.m. So it’s a little confusing if you don’t know what’s going on. The Friends of Charles Allis host .. more
Aug 11, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dancing through Decades for Soulstice
Soulstice Theatre’s upcoming 2015-2015 season is currently scheduled to include And Then They Came for Me by James Still, Heather Raffo’s 9 Parts of Desire, The Explorers Club by Nell Benjamin, Ben Parman’s Starlings and more. Those interested in .. more
Jul 1, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Audition For The Lemurs
stablished earlier this year, Maria Pretzl and Nate Schardin’s Traveling Lemur Productions, LLC is an organization which will be focussing on “video production & theatrical services.” Cool. Curtains would like to deliver a hearty welcome .. more
Jun 15, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Whitnall Park Rotary Club Hosts 'Tasting in the Gardens'
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Join the Whitnall Park Rotary Club for their "Tasting in the Gardens" event at the beautiful Boerner Botanical Gardens.The event features beer, food and entertainment in a beautiful environment—just .. more
May 29, 2015 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
A Fundraiser for 'Hamlet...Kinda Sorta'
Milwaukee comedy guy Patrick Schmitz clearly had a good time working on a feature-length parody of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet last year. This summer, Schmitz returns to Shakespeare once more with Hamlet...kinda sorta. As witnessed by Romeo and.. more
Apr 26, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee's Three-Day, Three-Neighborhood "Arte Para Todos" Music Festival Debuts in February
Get ready for some impressive numbers: 70 Milwaukee-area bands will play more than 15 venues spanning three neighborhoods over three days as part of the inaugural "Arte Para Todos" (Art for Everyone) festival, which begins Friday, Feb. 27. Each da.. more
Jan 27, 2015 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Fighting Hunger in Wisconsin
For 11 years, Milwaukee’s volunteer-driven art auction Feed Your Soul has helped raise funds for Feeding America EasternWisconsin by auctioning off decorated bowls and artwork. Every $1 donatedto Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin provides five m.. more
Oct 27, 2014 5:12 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
A Farewell To The Boulevard Theatre Space
Whenit was announced that The Boulevard Theatre’s performance space was nolonger going to be The Boulevard Theatre, I was concerned that the lastperformance in the space had come and gone without anyone realizing that it wasthe last performanc.. more
Jul 17, 2014 12:48 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Legally Blonde in Greendale
Nextmonth, Greendale Community Theatre opens its production of the popularmusical Legally Blonde. Last year’s production of LesMiserables set an attendance record for GCT. This year, they are shiftingover to something much more lighthearted in.. more
Jun 9, 2014 10:03 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Blue Jacket Will Host its Taste of the Third Coast Fundraiser in June
Many of Milwaukee's best regarded restaurants will join Blue Jacket Restaurant and Bar for its first annual Taste of the Third Coast tasting event, a fundraiser for the Alliance for the Great Lakes. The tasting will take place Sunday, June 22 from.. more
May 19, 2014 6:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
New at this Year's Rockabilly Chili Contest: Chili Pepper Races
WMSE's ever-growing Rockabilly Chili fundraiser will return to the Kern Center for a 12th year on Sunday, March 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it's planned some considerable expansions. To reduce crowding, this year the competition, which features .. more
Jan 7, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE