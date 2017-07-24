RSS

Instead of hosting a traditional anniversary party to celebrate three years in business, Thiensville restaurant the cheel will raise funds for victims of the 2015 earthquakes in Nepal on Saturday, July 29 at their first “cheel-abration.".. more

Jul 24, 2017 7:42 PM Around MKE

As a music writer I’m used to being spoiled withfree tickets to concerts, festivals and other events that I’d happily shell outmy own money for. No event makes me feel more pampered, though, thatRadio Milwaukee’s annual SoundBites fundraiser, a.. more

Feb 10, 2017 5:11 PM On Music

Outskirts Theatre Co. has been around since 2012. Since then they’ve staged a pretty respectable series of shows: RENT, Dog Sees God, Rabbit Hole, And Baby Makes Three . This past month, they staged an original piece based on Alice In Wonderland ... more

Jun 29, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Peter Tolan wanted to be a playwright. The story goes like this: Tolan was one half of a stage comedy team that aspired towards the kind of comic fluidity of Nichols and May. After a single performance, an agent approached Tolan and told him.. more

May 16, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Paranormal Conference will be manifesting a fundraiser next Friday, May 13. It’s a variety show that will be coming to the Riverwest Public House Cooperative. Doors open on the Friday the 13th Fest at 8:00 p.m. In addition to horropu.. more

May 8, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

It’s a speakeasy in Chicago in the ’20s, but it’s also a theatre in Elm Grove this coming weekend. It’ll be at the Sunset, but it’ll start after sunset as it starts at 7:30 p.m. (Sunset is at 5:01 p.m. on Saturday at Sunset. That's when the su.. more

Jan 25, 2016 7:14 PM Theater

Milwaukee Books to Prisoners

Ex-Prisoners Organizing will be hosting a poetry read to raise funds for the Wisconsin Books to Prisoners and LGBT Books to Prisoners. The project is exactly what the title states it is. Last year, they sent thousands of books to prisoners.. more

Jan 9, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Summit Players

The Summit Players will be performing Shakespeare in Wisconsin State Parks again this coming summer. As traveling and performing Shakespeare isn’t exactly free, the group will be looking to do some fundraising this month as they host a Line .. more

Jan 8, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Unsung Heroes

Early next month, Divine Savior Holy Angels High School presents a special dinner theater show. Blockbuster: A Tale of Unsung Heroes is a superhero-inspired show. From the official announcement: “ Expect crime, hero-ing, crazy people dress.. more

Dec 29, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

The Charles Allis Art Museum isn’t really a boat. Everyone is to arrive in the dining room at 5:00 p.m., but the show actually starts at 3:00 p.m. So it’s a little confusing if you don’t know what’s going on. The Friends of Charles Allis host .. more

Aug 11, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Soulstice Theater

Soulstice Theatre’s upcoming 2015-2015 season is currently scheduled to include And Then They Came for Me by James Still, Heather Raffo’s 9 Parts of Desire, The Explorers Club by Nell Benjamin, Ben Parman’s Starlings and more. Those interested in .. more

Jul 1, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

stablished earlier this year, Maria Pretzl and Nate Schardin’s Traveling Lemur Productions, LLC is an organization which will be focussing on “video production & theatrical services.” Cool. Curtains would like to deliver a hearty welcome .. more

Jun 15, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Join the Whitnall Park Rotary Club for their "Tasting in the Gardens" event at the beautiful Boerner Botanical Gardens.The event features beer, food and entertainment in a beautiful environment—just .. more

May 29, 2015 4:08 PM Sponsored Content

Milwaukee comedy guy Patrick Schmitz clearly had a good time working on a feature-length parody of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet last year. This summer, Schmitz returns to Shakespeare once more with Hamlet...kinda sorta. As witnessed by Romeo and.. more

Apr 26, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Arte Para Todos

Get ready for some impressive numbers: 70 Milwaukee-area bands will play more than 15 venues spanning three neighborhoods over three days as part of the inaugural "Arte Para Todos" (Art for Everyone) festival, which begins Friday, Feb. 27. Each da.. more

Jan 27, 2015 3:50 PM On Music

via Feed Your Soul - Milwaukee

For 11 years, Milwaukee’s volunteer-driven art auction Feed Your Soul has helped raise funds for Feeding America EasternWisconsin by auctioning off decorated bowls and artwork. Every $1 donatedto Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin provides five m.. more

Oct 27, 2014 5:12 PM Around MKE

Whenit was announced that The Boulevard Theatre’s performance space was nolonger going to be The Boulevard Theatre, I was concerned that the lastperformance in the space had come and gone without anyone realizing that it wasthe last performanc.. more

Jul 17, 2014 12:48 PM Theater

Nextmonth, Greendale Community Theatre opens its production of the popularmusical Legally Blonde. Last year’s production of LesMiserables set an attendance record for GCT. This year, they are shiftingover to something much more lighthearted in.. more

Jun 9, 2014 10:03 AM Theater

Many of Milwaukee's best regarded restaurants will join Blue Jacket Restaurant and Bar for its first annual Taste of the Third Coast tasting event, a fundraiser for the Alliance for the Great Lakes. The tasting will take place Sunday, June 22 from.. more

May 19, 2014 6:00 PM Around MKE

WMSE's ever-growing Rockabilly Chili fundraiser will return to the Kern Center for a 12th year on Sunday, March 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it's planned some considerable expansions. To reduce crowding, this year the competition, which features .. more

Jan 7, 2014 4:00 PM Around MKE

