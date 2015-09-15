Funny Or Die
Phony Write-In Candidates are No Joke
I'm not especially psyched about foretelling the future with myown brand of dumb farce, but it does happen on occasion. Prior to the 2012elections, as a freelancer for a now-defunct paper in Fond du Lac—my birthplace,home base, and wellspring o.. more
Nick Vatterott @ The Underground Collaborative
This past Friday I had the opportunity to go down toThe Underground Collaborative to see Nick Vatterott perform his very unique styleof stand-up comedy. I was treated to not only an amazing show by Nick, but got to enjoy fantastic sets by two lo.. more
May 18, 2015 6:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
Quilts In a Material World
Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World: Selections From The Winterthur Collection more
Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
River Rhythms w/ Brother
Pere Marquette Park’s free Wednesday night River Rhythms concert series continues tonight with a performance from Brother, a New York Celtic jam-rock trio that finds as much inspiration in bands like U2 and Phish as as they do in traditiona... more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee