Futbol
Nomad Biergarten (Finally) Opens
After a two-year delay, including design problems, costissues and zoning conflicts, Nomad owner Mike Eitel has unveiled a “temporary”biergarten for this summer. The patio had a less than grand opening on Friday, June 3,just in time fo.. more
Jun 13, 2016 2:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Professional Soccer to Return to Miller Park
Newcastle United of the English Premier League and Atlas Football Club of the Mexican Liga MX will participate in a friendly match at Miller Park right here in Milwaukee on Tuesday July, 14th.This is the second time a professional soccer match has.. more
Jun 8, 2015 4:16 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Bugs!
Bugs! is a 40-minute docudrama following the lifecycles of a predator and its prey in the colorful Borneo rainforest. The predator is an Old World praying mantis (that goes by the Latin name Hieodula ) and the prey is a butterfly more
Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Chili Lili’s Brings Milwaukee All Things Chili
Gastropubs, in the form of Hinterland and The Dubliner, have already made their mark in Milwaukee. Now a new movement is afoot with the opening of a “Chili Bar.” The place, aptly named Chili Lili’s, opened in the Third Ward shortly befor more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments