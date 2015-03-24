RSS
Gallery Grand
Portraits Reveal the ‘Woman Behind the Paint’
A retrospective exhibition by artist Colleen Kassner features work intimately linked to her internal and external life. more
Mar 24, 2015 8:00 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
A Human Face for Mental Illness
The Grand Avenue Club (GAC) strives to provide adults affected by mental illness with a variety of opportunities to build community and engage in productive educational and work experiences. Painter Colleen Shoop-Kassner more
May 21, 2013 1:55 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Derk Hansen: A Life in the Landscape
Born in a German basement during an air raid in 1942, artist Derk Hansen later immigrated to America. His art has evolved from his diverse life experiences: window stylist, art restorer, art gallery owner, photographer... more
Sep 19, 2012 3:25 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
