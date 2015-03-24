RSS

Gallery Grand

artreview_gallerygrand.jpg.jpe

A retrospective exhibition by artist Colleen Kassner features work intimately linked to her internal and external life. more

Mar 24, 2015 8:00 PM Visual Arts

arthappening_facingforwardbookcover.jpg.jpe

The Grand Avenue Club (GAC) strives to provide adults affected by mental illness with a variety of opportunities to build community and engage in productive educational and work experiences. Painter Colleen Shoop-Kassner more

May 21, 2013 1:55 AM Visual Arts

artprev.jpg.jpe

Born in a German basement during an air raid in 1942, artist Derk Hansen later immigrated to America. His art has evolved from his diverse life experiences: window stylist, art restorer, art gallery owner, photographer... more

Sep 19, 2012 3:25 PM Visual Arts

