Gambling
Games of Chance: Big Name and Big Time Gamblers from Milwaukee’s Early Days
Just as with prostitution, murder,and complaints about the weather, games of chance have been a part of Milwaukeeas far back as the city has existed. While reformers cried for local officialsto chase illicit gambling from Milwaukee in the 1890.. more
Feb 9, 2016 3:43 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments
Walker’s All-You-Can-Grab Campaign Cash
For any politician running for re-election, it’s a dream come true. That’s the proposal for the construction of an $800 million money gusher to be constructed in Kenosha that could erupt into a more
Oct 30, 2013 2:32 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Laurel and Hardy
The Milwaukee Rep produces the U.S. premiere of Laurel and Hardy , Tom McGrath’s tribute to the comedy team from the Golden Age of cinema. McGrath’s script envisions a meeting between Laurel and Hardy in the afterlife. The two more
Oct 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee