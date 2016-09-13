Garden
Outside with Wild Space Dancers
At a performance of such magnitude and complexity as Debra Loewen’s Into the Garden with Wild Space Dance Company, staged at nightfall in the panoramic gardens of the Villa Terrance Decorative Arts Museum, the once-in-a-lifetime fact of the... more
Sep 13, 2016 3:36 PM John Schneider Dance 1 Comments
Performing Arts Week 9.8
Wild Space Dance Company’s latest site-specific work, Into the Garden, takes place at Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, Sept. 8, 11, 13, 14 (rain date: Sept. 18). Director Debra Loewen wants us to see in particular the museum’s featured... more
Sep 6, 2016 3:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Kiings Team With Field Report's Christopher Porterfield on "Garden"
The Milwaukee production duo Kiings made a splash early this year with Warehouses Possessed by the City, an ambitious remix project framed around Wisconsin musicians, but lately they've been trying their hand at original material. This summer they.. more
Dec 29, 2013 2:21 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Call Me Lightning w/ Liquor Store and Canadian Rifle @ Cactus Club
Call Me Lightning grabbed a lot of headlines when it was announced a few weeks back that the venerable, bruising Milwaukee band would finally be following up 2010’s much-loved When I’m Gone My Blood Will Be Free with a new full-length, Huma... more
Dec 24, 2013 10:15 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Growing Your Own Mushrooms
Plenty of homeowners grow small gardens of tomatoes, peppers and squash in their backyards, but far fewer attempt to grow their own mushrooms. Although mushrooms are seen as a much more exotic crop, they're actually fairly easy to cultivate... more
Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Badger women's hockey break NCAA attendance record...again
The last three NCAA attendance records have been set by Wisconsin Women's Hockey.They set it at the Camp Randall outdoor game in 2010 with 8,263 in attendance. They set it again at least year's fill the bowl with 10,668.And they broke their own .. more
Jan 31, 2012 9:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Little Actresses Playing Little Women
First Stage is presenting the March sisters in March. Director John Maclay is putting together a production of the Allan Knee musical based on Louisa May Alcott’ Little Women this coming March as the First Stage Children’'s Theatre Academy Young.. more
Feb 28, 2011 11:26 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Rose Bowl Route
So we drove a car for a family member out to LA in order to make it to the Rose Bowl. Round trip airline tickets were $1200 when we check a few weeks before the game and those prices made the trip impossible for us. Then my boyfriend's uncle float.. more
Jan 3, 2011 2:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Electro Love: When Only Plug-In Vibes Make You Come
I am a female in my 20s who has a boyfriend close to my age. We have been together three years. I am able to have multiple orgasms with a vibrator (a plug-in style) that I use on myself, but I have never been able to give myself an orgasm w... more
Feb 11, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
The Garden
The community garden in South Central Los Angeles provided a rare sense of pride for a neighborhood that had fallen on hard times, most notably the 1992 L.A. riots. Though the garden thrived for well over a decade, brightening up the neighb... more
Sep 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Tesla Murders
The windbags are spouting off from the podium—the greedy agents of the Edison company and their political stooges are staging a phony demonstration on the dangers of Nikola Tesla’s alternating current. It’s Toronto in the 1890s and the contract t.. more
May 31, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Ray LaMontagne
Ray LaMontagne is perhaps the most devout Stephen Stills fan on the planet, claiming to have quit his job to pursue music after hearing a Stills song, then collaborating with Stills’ daughter on his debut album. Stills is an appropriately e... more
Apr 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Pavillion
Next Act Theatre’s production of The Pavilion introduces two people at a high-school reunion, Peter and Kari, who were voted "Cutest Couple" some 20 years before. Kari is married to a somewhat dull, loving husband and Peter's trying to win ... more
Apr 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bullies
Bullies
Apr 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
A paper air-plane-flying competition added a playful element to Flight Box, Present Music's musical odes to flight and related celestial elements.
Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Art of Noise
The Uptowner, a 58-year-old corner bar in Riverwest, seems an unlikely venue for an impromptu noise show on a Saturday night. Peter J. Woods sets up his gear, synthesizers, effect pedals and
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music
Murs and 9th Wonder Drop a Freebie
To promote their upcoming album, MursFor President, Murs and 9th Wonder have... released another album. They put Sweet Lord, an unreleased, 10-track collaboration recorded before President, online for free last night. No big surprises.. more
Jul 24, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Child's Play at German Fest
The bestthing to pair with a little dog such as myself is a little kid. They loveto play, get messy, and eat foods that stick to their face, and so do I. That’s why I’m excited that German Fest is featuring a lineup of kid-friendlyattrac.. more
Jul 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Eat a beetle, see the Madison Mallards
Found this on Deadspin Mallards fans eat beetles for free Duck Blind tickets (with photos) The Capital Times 7/18/2008 6:49 am Would you eat a beetle for $30? Well, as many as 250.. more
Jul 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports