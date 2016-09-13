RSS

Garden

inreview_wildspace_a_(bypaulmitchell).jpg.jpe

Photo by Paul Mitchell

At a performance of such magnitude and complexity as Debra Loewen’s Into the Garden with Wild Space Dance Company, staged at nightfall in the panoramic gardens of the Villa Terrance Decorative Arts Museum, the once-in-a-lifetime fact of the... more

Sep 13, 2016 3:36 PM Dance 1 Comments

paw_wildspace_a.jpg.jpe

Wild Space Dance Company’s latest site-specific work, Into the Garden, takes place at Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, Sept. 8, 11, 13, 14 (rain date: Sept. 18). Director Debra Loewen wants us to see in particular the museum’s featured... more

Sep 6, 2016 3:11 PM Theater

kiings milwaukee electronic.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee production duo Kiings made a splash early this year with Warehouses Possessed by the City, an ambitious remix project framed around Wisconsin musicians, but lately they've been trying their hand at original material. This summer they.. more

Dec 29, 2013 2:21 PM On Music

15291_388655404818_103241749818_3763820_4266339_n.jpg.jpe

Call Me Lightning grabbed a lot of headlines when it was announced a few weeks back that the venerable, bruising Milwaukee band would finally be following up 2010’s much-loved When I’m Gone My Blood Will Be Free with a new full-length, Huma... more

Dec 24, 2013 10:15 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage18020.jpe

Plenty of homeowners grow small gardens of tomatoes, peppers and squash in their backyards, but far fewer attempt to grow their own mushrooms. Although mushrooms are seen as a much more exotic crop, they're actually fairly easy to cultivate... more

Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

The last three NCAA attendance records have been set by Wisconsin Women's Hockey.They set it at the Camp Randall outdoor game in 2010 with 8,263 in attendance. They set it again at least year's fill the bowl with 10,668.And they broke their own .. more

Jan 31, 2012 9:50 PM More Sports

First Stage is presenting the March sisters in March. Director John Maclay is putting together a production of the Allan Knee musical based on Louisa May Alcott’ Little Women this coming March as the First Stage Children’'s Theatre Academy Young.. more

Feb 28, 2011 11:26 AM Theater

So we drove a car for a family member out to LA in order to make it to the Rose Bowl. Round trip airline tickets were $1200 when we check a few weeks before the game and those prices made the trip impossible for us. Then my boyfriend's uncle float.. more

Jan 3, 2011 2:21 PM More Sports

I am a female in my 20s who has a boyfriend close to my age. We have been together three years. I am able to have multiple orgasms with a vibrator (a plug-in style) that I use on myself, but I have never been able to give myself an orgasm w... more

Feb 11, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

blogimage7924.jpe

The community garden in South Central Los Angeles provided a rare sense of pride for a neighborhood that had fallen on hard times, most notably the 1992 L.A. riots. Though the garden thrived for well over a decade, brightening up the neighb... more

Sep 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7883.jpe

The community garden in South Central Los Angeles provided a rare sense of pride for a neighborhood that had fallen on hard times, most notably the 1992 L.A. riots. Though the garden thrived for well over a decade, brightening up the neighb... more

Sep 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The windbags are spouting off from the podium—the greedy agents of the Edison company and their political stooges are staging a phony demonstration on the dangers of Nikola Tesla’s alternating current. It’s Toronto in the 1890s and the contract t.. more

May 31, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage6254.jpe

Ray LaMontagne is perhaps the most devout Stephen Stills fan on the planet, claiming to have quit his job to pursue music after hearing a Stills song, then collaborating with Stills’ daughter on his debut album. Stills is an appropriately e... more

Apr 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6245.jpe

Next Act Theatre’s production of The Pavilion introduces two people at a high-school reunion, Peter and Kari, who were voted "Cutest Couple" some 20 years before. Kari is married to a somewhat dull, loving husband and Peter's trying to win ... more

Apr 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6222.jpe

,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

    A paper air-plane-flying competition added a playful element to Flight Box, Present Music’s musical odes to flight and related celestial elements. B,Boris + Doris on the town more

Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

   The Uptowner, a 58-year-old corner bar in Riverwest, seems an unlikely venue for an impromptu noise show on a Saturday night. Peter J. Woods sets up his gear, synthesizers, effect pedals and,Local Music more

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage1324.jpe

To promote their upcoming album, MursFor President, Murs and 9th Wonder have... released another album. They put Sweet Lord, an unreleased, 10-track collaboration recorded before President, online for free last night. No big surprises.. more

Jul 24, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage1316.jpe

    The bestthing to pair with a little dog such as myself is a little kid.  They loveto play, get messy, and eat foods that stick to their face, and so do I. That’s why I’m excited that German Fest is featuring a lineup of kid-friendlyattrac.. more

Jul 23, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

Found this on Deadspin Mallards fans eat beetles for free Duck Blind tickets (with photos)                The Capital Times                                      7/18/2008 6:49 am Would you eat a beetle for $30? Well, as many as 250.. more

Jul 23, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES