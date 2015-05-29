Gardens
Whitnall Park Rotary Club Hosts 'Tasting in the Gardens'
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Join the Whitnall Park Rotary Club for their "Tasting in the Gardens" event at the beautiful Boerner Botanical Gardens.The event features beer, food and entertainment in a beautiful environment—just .. more
May 29, 2015
Beauty and Nature Indoors: The Mitchell Park Domes
The Mitchell Park Conservatory—also known as “The Domes”—was built at Mitchell Park on Milwaukee’s west side. Mitchell Park was the earliest formally named parks in the city, and the land was purchased in 1889. The first more
Dec 9, 2012
Villa Terrace’s Provocative ‘Curious Delights’
The current exhibition at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum is titled “Garden of Curious Delights,” but be careful of what preliminary images that may conjure up. This exhibition is not about exotic plants or charming more
Nov 6, 2012
Charles Allis' Garden Party
It's summer at the Charles Allis Art Museum, and curator Jane Brite and brilliant curatorial assistant and exhibition designer John Larner are busy arranging art ideas sprung from the talents of Wisconsin artists invited to share in the bou... more
Aug 2, 2012
Heartless Bastards w/ Peter Wolf Crier
An endorsement from The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney helped the Cincinnati garage-rock band Heartless Bastards land a home on Fat Possum Records, and though some early praise hovered around the group’s first two records for the label, it more
Jul 26, 2010
Groove Garage Announces All Local Summerfest Line-Up
ExpressMilwaukee.com has posted the line-up for the Summerfest stage we're most excited about, the Cascio Groove Garage, the all-local stage that the Shepherd Express is sponsoring wtih WMSE. The stage grew considerably last year, attracting a wid.. more
May 14, 2009
Unmasked and Anonymous
Using a finicky mix of antique equipment and modern techniques, Wisconsin photographers John Shimon and Julie Lindemann have focused their lenses on the many people they encounter from day-to-day, capturing,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 15, 2008