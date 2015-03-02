RSS

Garrett Smith

aroundmke_queenofheartsrachelmalehorn_photobytomdavenport.jpg.jpe

Rachel Malehorn. Photo: Tom Davenport.

It’s been four years since Milwaukee audiences have had the chance to enjoy Michael Pink’s glamorous ballet adaptation of Bram Stroker’s Dracula . The vampires and their hunters will return Oct. 22-25 to open a 2015-16 Milwaukee Ballet season larg.. more

Mar 2, 2015 5:29 PM Around MKE

dance_genesis.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Milwaukee Ballet’s Genesis International Choreographic Competition presents world premieres by three outstanding young choreographers selected from a large international pool of applicants. more

Jan 27, 2015 9:37 PM Classical Music

blogimage11303.jpe

In the Alchemist Theatre’s production of Radha Bharadwaj’s intense drama Closet Land , a sadistic government agent interrogates and tortures a beloved children’s author who he believes is slipping subversive political more

Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES