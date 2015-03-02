Garrett Smith
Milwaukee Ballet Announces its 2015-2016 Season
It’s been four years since Milwaukee audiences have had the chance to enjoy Michael Pink’s glamorous ballet adaptation of Bram Stroker’s Dracula . The vampires and their hunters will return Oct. 22-25 to open a 2015-16 Milwaukee Ballet season larg.. more
Mar 2, 2015 5:29 PM John Schneider Around MKE
Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Genesis’
Milwaukee Ballet’s Genesis International Choreographic Competition presents world premieres by three outstanding young choreographers selected from a large international pool of applicants. more
Jan 27, 2015 9:37 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Closet Land
In the Alchemist Theatre’s production of Radha Bharadwaj’s intense drama Closet Land , a sadistic government agent interrogates and tortures a beloved children’s author who he believes is slipping subversive political more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee