It took just 10 days for Blake Geoffrion to get called up from AHL Hamilton to his NHL parent-club Montreal.You'll remember that Blake, when he skates for the Canadiens, will become a fourth-generation Hab.Both great-grandfather Howie Morentz's .. more

Feb 28, 2012 4:10 AM More Sports

Last season, former-Hobey Baker winner and Badger Blake Geoffrion became the first ever fourth-generation player to play in the NHL. That's a lot of history. And it's not even the tip of the iceberg. Being fourth-generation at anything is impressi.. more

Sep 20, 2011 8:20 PM More Sports

It took just 2 1/2 NHL games and less than 20 minutes of ice time for former Badger Blake Geoffrion to find the back of the net. The goal came in the first period of the Predators game vs Edmonton last night. One of the assists on the goal came f.. more

Mar 2, 2011 1:50 PM More Sports

Didn't find it anywhere on the internet yet, but Geoffrion's close pal and former teammate Mike Davies (with the AHL Chicago Wolves) just tweeted that Blake had been called up by the Predators.   This note, from this morning's notes on the Nashv.. more

Feb 25, 2011 9:07 PM More Sports

Former Badger and current Milwaukee Admiral Blake Geoffrion was named AHL Player of the Week for the second week in a row.He's the first player to win the honor in back-to-back weeks in 16 years.He won the honor last week after putting up four p.. more

Feb 9, 2011 2:49 PM More Sports

AP writer Colin Fly noted on Twitter today that the Predators sent Blake Geoffrion to Milwaukee and that he will be with the team when training camp opens. more

Sep 27, 2010 11:58 PM More Sports

Former Badger and Hobey Baker Award winner Blake Geoffrion made it official today when he signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Nashville Predators. Per the Preds release, Blake became the first Tenneessee native to be signed to an NHL.. more

Jun 16, 2010 2:51 AM More Sports

blogimage7982.jpe

The story concerns a provincial Russian town throwninto a panic over the news of the arri The Government Inspector ,Theater more

Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage7333.jpe

The Peltz Gallery, owned by Cissie Peltz, is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and its loc Permission to Paint, Please, ,Art more

Jul 20, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage6546.jpe

Among The Big Wu’s more memorable accomplishments: They were the very first group ever to take the stage at Bonnaroo. Their storied set opening that Tennessee music festival in front of tens of thousands of eager attendees helped make them ... more

May 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6516.jpe

The first time I saw Pamela Means, she was absorbed with her acoustic guitar in the dim ba Curve ,Local Music more

May 11, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music 2 Comments

blogimage6421.jpe

Alva Noë is rethinking the way we think about thought. Specifically: that consciousness do Out of Our Heads ,Books more

May 4, 2009 12:00 AM Books

Most of us never get to work inside a think tank. Michael Zimmer, assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee’s School of Information Studies, has enjoyed that rare opportunity. The though,Off the Cuff more

Mar 18, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage5484.jpe

This year’s Academy Award nominations were a bummer for everyone who prefers good old-fashioned entertainment to dramas about the Holocaust. It’s not too surprising that, like the Best Picture n,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

