Geoffrion
Geoffrion called by Habs, will honor family with number
It took just 10 days for Blake Geoffrion to get called up from AHL Hamilton to his NHL parent-club Montreal.You'll remember that Blake, when he skates for the Canadiens, will become a fourth-generation Hab.Both great-grandfather Howie Morentz's .. more
Feb 28, 2012 4:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
USA Hockey turning 75, honors Geoffrion legacy
Last season, former-Hobey Baker winner and Badger Blake Geoffrion became the first ever fourth-generation player to play in the NHL. That's a lot of history. And it's not even the tip of the iceberg. Being fourth-generation at anything is impressi.. more
Sep 20, 2011 8:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Blake Geoffrion scores first NHL goal
It took just 2 1/2 NHL games and less than 20 minutes of ice time for former Badger Blake Geoffrion to find the back of the net. The goal came in the first period of the Predators game vs Edmonton last night. One of the assists on the goal came f.. more
Mar 2, 2011 1:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Geoffrion gets NHL callup
Didn't find it anywhere on the internet yet, but Geoffrion's close pal and former teammate Mike Davies (with the AHL Chicago Wolves) just tweeted that Blake had been called up by the Predators. This note, from this morning's notes on the Nashv.. more
Feb 25, 2011 9:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Geoffrion named Player of the Week - again!
Former Badger and current Milwaukee Admiral Blake Geoffrion was named AHL Player of the Week for the second week in a row.He's the first player to win the honor in back-to-back weeks in 16 years.He won the honor last week after putting up four p.. more
Feb 9, 2011 2:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Geoffrion to start season with Admirals
AP writer Colin Fly noted on Twitter today that the Predators sent Blake Geoffrion to Milwaukee and that he will be with the team when training camp opens. more
Sep 27, 2010 11:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Blake Geoffrion signs with Nashville Predators
Former Badger and Hobey Baker Award winner Blake Geoffrion made it official today when he signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Nashville Predators. Per the Preds release, Blake became the first Tenneessee native to be signed to an NHL.. more
Jun 16, 2010 2:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
