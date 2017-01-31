George Herriman
The Hidden Life of ‘Krazy Kat’
Award-winning New Orleans-based author Michael Tisserand’s new book, Krazy: George Herriman, a Life in Black and White, explores the work and life of highly influential early-20th-century cartoonist George Herriman. He will speak at Boswell... more
Jan 31, 2017 2:49 PM David Luhrssen Books
Krazy Kat Kinema
“Krazy Kat,” one of the most delightfully bizarre cartoon strips to emerge from the early years of the Sunday funnies, was the work of a New Orleans Creole who passed as white, George Herriman. The tirelessly prolific illustrator moved to New.. more
Jun 22, 2011 5:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Alaskans Like ’Em Hairy
At the biennial World Beard and Moustache Championships in Anchorage, Alaska, four local heroes defeated the usually dominant German contingent. The 18-category pageant, which took place in May, included,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE 1 Comments