George Orwell'S 1984
Before And Beyond the Stage
So often it's the substance of things beyond the stage that make for a theatre experience. When I went out to see a show last night at the Alchemist it was snowing. Heavily. For various reasons I guess I decided to walk it to the theatre in wha.. more
Mar 3, 2012 8:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
EE-Sane’s Taste of Thailand, Laos
%uFFFDYou might not guess it based on the sparse setting, but EE-Sane offers some of the best Southeast Asian food in Milwaukee. The small restaurant, which specializes in items from Thailand and Laos, i,Dining Out more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Short Orders (Takara)
In the early 1980s, Milwaukee had just one sushi bar: Koto. But times have changed, and even suburbs like Greenfield and Brookfield now have multiple options for Japanese food. Bluemound Road in Wauke,Dining Out more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview