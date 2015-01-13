RSS
Georgia Jarman
Florentine Opera Sings ‘Wuthering Heights’
Florentine Opera staged a seldom-performed modern work, Carlisle Floyd’s Wuthering Heights. more
Jan 13, 2015 8:56 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
Florentine Opera's Wayward 'Idomeneo'
Idomeneo, Mozart's early masterwork, was potential largely unrealized in the Florentine Opera last weekend. Almost all the principals in the cast sang well, and the amazing score was there, demanding to be heard. Still, it wasn't enough to ... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Mozart's Early Masterpiece
Regarded as Mozart's first great opera, Idomeneo was a remarkable breakthrough for the 24-year-old composer... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Steve Spice A&E Feature
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!