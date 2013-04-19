RSS

Georgina Mckee

theater_fiststage.jpg.jpe

The First Stage Children’s Theater production of Jackie and Me is an inspirational tribute to Jackie Robinson, performed with the greatest of sincere intentions for a youthful audience. This is children’s theater and woe onto more

Apr 19, 2013 5:19 PM Theater

blogimage17775.jpe

Thankfully, it doesn't take “a thousand words” to describe the world premiere that opened at the Broadway Theatre Center's intimate Studio Theatre on Friday. In fact, only a few will do: “brilliant,” “witty,” more

Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Tonight, In Tandem Theatre opens the final program of its ‘08/’09 season as it presents Romantic Fools--Rich Orloff’s series of romantic shorts. It's a light comedy looking at romance from a number of different angles. Ryan Schabach (who recent.. more

Apr 30, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage3491.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the New York Mets tonight with a 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES